10% tithing has been replaced in the Bible –Pastor

Jonathan Leemam is an elder in Cheverly Baptist Church in suburban Washington, D.C., he is an Author.

 

His books and messages have blessed many people across the world. He has revealed that 10% has been replaced with another injunction in the New Testament.

 

He said that Christians should stop thinking about 10% because the Bible doesn’t tell them they have to tithe 10% of their income. He claimed that the 10% is Old Testament ritual, which has passed away.

 

The New Testament teaches that we should give generously and according to what you decide. He said 10% tithing has now been replaced with 2 Corinthians 9:6-7 “But this I say, He which soweth sparingly shall reap also sparingly; and he which soweth bountifully shall reap also bountifully.

 

Every man according as he purposeth in his heart, so let him give; not grudgingly, or of necessity: for God loveth a cheerful giver.” So in New Testament teaching, you can actually give more than 10%. There is no more no limits, you can give according to what you decide.

