10 to forfeit vehicles for driving against traffic

At least, 10 people, arrested for driving against traffic, may lose their vehicles to the Lagos State government.

 

The Chairman of the Task Force on Environmental and Special Offences Unit, CSP Shola Jejeloye, who disclosed this, said the drivers were arrested and their vehicles impounded on Friday night on Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Road for driving against traffic.

 

Jejeloye said the agency would commence the arrest and prosecution of drivers of vehicles impounded for plying one way, in addition to the forfeiture of such vehicles.

 

The chairman was leading his team on a routine enforcement of traffic law in the metropolis when he ran into some of the vehicles driving against traffic on Airport Road on Friday night. Jejeloye, who expressed surprise that some motorists were still driving against the traffic in view of the “impound and auction policy” of the state government, said forthwith, the task force would start prosecuting drivers of vehicles impounded for one way.

 

He added that it was appalling that despite the seizure of vehicles and auctioning them, after obtaining a court order, many motorists were still driving against traffic. According to him, the agency  will implement to the letter the Traffic Law on driving against the traffic.

 

He said: “It is disturbing that you still find many highly enlightened motorists driving against traffic just like the uneducated ones.

 

“In view of the fact that a lot of lives have been cut short by vehicles driving against traffic, many motorists are still in the habit of driving against the traffic, putting pedestrians and other road users’ lives in danger.”

 

The make and registration of the 10 impounded vehicles are Sinotruck (LND 26 XW), Toyota Corolla (BDG 935 FY),

 

A – Zebra (AGL 18 AH), Ford Limited (PF 3622 SPY), Toyota Matrix (KSF 15 DS), Highlander (LSD 01 GR), Toyota Hiace (GGE 506 XZ), mini bus (BDG 484 TC), Toyota Hilux (KJA 392 XT) and Toyota Hilux (AAA 987 ET).

 

 

The Lagos State Traffic Law stipulates forfeiture of vehicle for driving against traffic along with a year imprisonment for a first offender; three years’ imprisonment and forfeiture of the vehicle to the state and capturing of data and biometrics for second and subsequent offenders.

