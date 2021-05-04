Metro & Crime

10 traffic robbers, cultists nabbed in Lagos

Police have arrested 10 suspected traffic robbers and cultists attacking and disposing innocent people of their belongings at Railway Crossing, Ikeja Along in Lagos State.

 

The suspects are Sodiq Masaki (22), Oladimeji Olatunbosun (24), Adam Hassan (21), Tunde Afolayan (24), Michael Ademola (22), and Olumide Johnson (22).

 

Others are Abiodun Opeyemi (22), Oluwaseyi Agbaje (21), Daniel Ayomide (21), and Adebayo Tobi (22). They were arrested by the policemen attached to the Strike Team about 2pm on Saturday.

 

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Muyiwa Adejobi  said in a statement yesterday that the policemen responded to a distress call from one of the victims, raced to the area and arrested some of the suspects in action while others were apprehended at their hideouts at Ikeja. Adejobi said during interrogation, the suspects confessed to the crime.

 

According to him, they also revealed that they attack their targets with iron rods, guns, cutlasses and charms during operation.

 

He said: “In the course of police investigation, the suspects revealed one Idris Adamu (42) as their receiver, who was immediately arrested at Alade Market.

 

A gold neck lace of one of the victims and many other suspected stolen items like phones, neck laces, and watches were recovered from him.”

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
