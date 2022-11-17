10 UniAbuja undergraduates get N3.7m research grant

10 students of the university of Abuja have gotten a combined sum of N3.7 million naira research grant from the university’s Centre for Undergraduate Research, which was established to assist students develop their ability to embark on quality research. Director of the Centre, Dr. Talibat Atoyebi, who made the disclosure at the third edition of Undergraduate Research Day celebration in the university, noted that since establishment of the Centre, N10 million has so far been awarded to students of the university for research.

While acknowledging the positive impact of the Centre which includes an increase in number of students presenting proposals to win the research grant, Atoyebi was optimistic the next She said: “This is the first time we’re having up to 10 students presenting their proposals at the same time. We have almost 50 persons who indicated interest before we arrived at 10, which shows that more students are coming in to the programme of the center.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...