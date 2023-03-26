10 Unimaginable Self-Care Activities To Try This Weekend

There is no better time to indulge in self-care activities than this weekend because due to the workload and responsibilities emanating from our place of work, most people engage in strenuous/vigorous activities while trying to keep their health in check.

Taking care of yourself or treating yourself is not about indulgence, it is about healthy living. I think of self-care as a form of frontloading, protecting oneself from the rigours and stressors of daily life.

Leading healthcare centres around the world are promoting the positive outcomes that come from simple self-care habits built into everyday life.

Practising self-care is just as important as completing your to-do list and giving your body the nourishment that it needs.

Here are the 10 best self-care weekend ideas to take you through Friday to Sunday by recharging your energy and clearing your mind and body of any thought.

1. SLEEP

Rest is one of the most important self-care activities you need to inculcate into your habit through persistence. Weekends are the perfect time to sleep and chill. Don’t worry about wasting your time because resting is productive. Our bodies heal and improve while we sleep.

2. Taking A Long Shower

Being immersed in bath water helps reduce stress and anxiety. Simply taking warm baths can help improve feelings of pain, reduce fatigue and ease stress.

People have been taking baths for thousands of years simply because it feels good on the body, but it also soothes the mind.

Warm baths create a physically tranquil environment that translates to mental calmness. It can be a form of care as immersing yourself in water creates a sense of calmness across your mind and body.

3. Cooking And Eating Proper Diet

Doing something different like preparing healthy meals at home other than waking early to rush to work sounds fun, it makes you eat whatever you want and have enough fun time for yourself.

A healthy diet helps to protect against malnutrition in all its forms, as well as non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, stroke and cancer.

4. Watch movies

Take off your time to relax and bond with your loved ones by watching interesting movies at home or taking time out to watch thriller movies at the cinema, trust me, this helps to boost your mood and improves your mental health by lowering worries and making you feel lighter.

5. Visit The Spa

Give yourself a nice treat by taking a day off to pamper yourself at the spa, this obviously allows you to relax and manage your stress effectively. The meditation and massage services will make you feel renewed and ready to counter the world.

After a day at the spa, you would be relaxed with great skin and ready to get back to work the next day.

6. Go On A Date

Irrespective of your status, married or single treating yourself to a nice date couldn’t be better than being in Cloud 9. Creating a habit of having a nice time with your loved ones wouldn’t be a bad idea.

It could be a solo date or with someone special, creating the revenue to relax your mind and think of something else other than work.

7. Treat Yourself To Something New

It can be very tiring repeating the same routine over and over again, no fun, everything seems old.

But trying something new for yourself won’t be a bad idea no matter how primitive it may sound begin to feel liveliness, find something you’d love to do and go for it.

8. Set Goals For Yourself

No matter whether it’s professional or personal growth you are seeking to achieve in the future, writing a to-do list towards achieving these goals is a great way to focus on yourself.

Meanwhile, while setting the goals you need to as well set a time frame to achieve these set goals so that you can be on track through determination and self-reliance.

9. Go To The Beach

I don’t know about you but there’s something so calming about sitting at the beach. It’s such a therapeutic activity, and to be honest, If you’ve been craving to just get out of your house, I’d suggest taking a drive to the beach and spending some time there. You won’t regret it.

10. Call A Friend

Putting a call through to a friend is a perfect thing to do, especially if it has been a while since you’ve caught up with them. It is time to call them up and ask how they are doing and also tell them how you’re doing at work and in life in general.

Human connection is so important, calling a friend or loved one can actually boost your mood and relieve your anxiety. It’d be a great self-care idea to schedule for your weekend.