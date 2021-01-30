10 unique things people don’t know about Oyo activist, Sunday Igboho

For most Nigerians, Mr. Sunday Igboho, the now famous activist-cum hero from Oyo State, is a traditional title holder, who hails from Igboho town, the headquarters of Oorelope Local Government Area in Oke Ogun zone of Oyo State.

He hails from the same local government with the Deputy Governor of the state, Engr. Rauf Aderemi Olaniyan. Sunday Igboho, born on October 10, 1972, is a traditionalist with a difference because he is physically clean and always neatly dressed unlike some others who live a life of dirtiness. His look and appearance as a gentleman could be highly deceptive as he could easily be mistaken for an ordinary person lacking any spiritual or magical power, whereas he is considered a super human going by his antecedents in the South West.

Sunday Igboho wines and dines with the High and Mighty in the political circle among them: Alhaji Rasidi Ladoja whom he calls: ‘My Mentor’, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola- ex- Oyo and Osun State Governor, amongst others.

He became famous in Oyo during the days of Senator Rasidi Ladoja as governor in 2003 when he was known to lead campaigns with his young supporters. He was being hired and paid handsomely because of the personal protective services he was rendering to the politicians.

He trained as a mechanic at a younger age, but boasts of having his families two wives residing in Canada and Germany. He had fought on the side of Modakeke people in Osun State during the Ife-Modakeke communal conflict of 1997 to 1998 and his feat was attested to by many residents. He once said the spiritual power he enjoys was inherited from his late father. During any war or turbu-lent situations, he is famous for conjuring weapons (guns) from the space to disarm his attackers. He needed not go about physically with arms before fighting any war.

He was invincible and impervious to bullet injury when shot at. He has very potent bullet- proof charms that embolden him to lead public figures unarmed in troubled situations. Report had it that he was shot at by some Fulani herdsmen when he went to Igangan last week, but that he commanded the person that pulled the trigger to come near him and he collected the gun from him. Igboho, as he is popularly called, is a very rich business man who trades in Tokunbo vehicles. He had invested much of the money that he got from politicians he was working for in his automobile business. He worked as a private security for politicians, but he is not a card-carrying member of any political party.

For this reason, he was able to work for Ladoja of the then Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as well as Prince Oyinlola, formerly of the All Progressives Congress (APC). The 49-year-old Sunday Igboho is bold and not afraid of any government. He is a freedom fighter, justice advocate, who hates cheating, which was why he was hailed by many youths in Igangan in Ibarapa, where he went to chase away the Seriki Fulani (Alhaji Saliu Abdulkadri) last week. He is loved by many, especially the down-trodden masses.

Like this: Like Loading...