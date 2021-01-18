10 villagers, five bandits killed in Zamfara attack

About 100 gunmen yesterday killed 10 people at Janbako village in Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara State. The bandits also injured four residents of the community.

A survivor, Ibrahim Janbako, said the armed men, riding on motorcycles, invaded the village about 10.25am. He said they were shooting sporadically in all directions to stop the villagers from escaping. Janbako added that the local vigilantes, though outlawed, were compelled by the level of the attack to put up a resistance.

According to him, the vigilantes killed five bandits whose bodies were evacuated by their fleeing colleagues into the forest.

He said: “The vigilantes’ response gave an opportunity for several women and children to run into the nearby bush until it was calmed. As I speak with you now, we have already buried six and are preparing to bury the remaining four bodies.

“We have directed the vigilante to secure our cemetery so that we can be able to bury our people uninterrupted, because, as it has been part of the bandits’ style of attack, they usually attack people during burials.”

Janbako applauded security personnel, especially troops of the Nigerian Army and the police whose quick response to distress calls helped to terminate the attack. He added: “Some of our community members were able to give a distress call to security personnel stationed near the village.”

The police could not be reached for their reaction to the attack. At press time, the phone line of the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Shehu Muhammad, was switched off.

