Editorial Top Stories

10-year Masterplan can stop Nigeria’s dwindling football fortunes

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The current state of football in Nigeria is porous and obviously, this deserves urgent attention. We can break this down in many ways. The ouster of the country’s Eagles B team from CHAN competition meant for homebased senior players was purely an administrative failure. The team was not called to camp early enough and so they lost the ticket in the first leg with the 2-0 defeat suffered against the Galaxies of Ghana. For a tournament that was in the continental calendar, it was a shock that their preparation was delayed.

Skipper of the CHAN team, Tope Olusesi, was furious about the defeat suffered against Ghana. He said: “We were left to our fate. The preparation was not good for the away game and we were also not well-motivated for the return encounter in Abuja. We gave our all but it was obvious our opponents prepared better.” We are aware that the failure of the league to start on time is another big issue that affected the CHAN team and sad enough it could ultimately affect the four teams on the continent who were on duty last weekend.

In the CAF Champions League, Plateau United recorded a 2-2 draw against ASO Stade Mandji in Gabon just as Rivers United defeated Watanga FC of Liberia 3-0 in Port Harcourt. In the Confederation Cup, controversial entrant, Kwara United defeated AS Douanes of Niger Republic also 3-0 in Lagos while ASFAR Club of Morocco surprisingly played 1-1with Nigeria’s Remo Stars. Overall, it was an amazing start for the country’s representatives even before the second leg ties but we strongly believe match rustiness remains a big challenge for these teams since the league is not in session.

Over the years, Nigerian teams often crumbled even before the league stage of the continental competition and this year, the situation is likely going to be the same when the competition gets into crucial stages like the money spinning last eight stage of both the Champions League and Confed Cup.

There is also the Aiteo Cup brouhaha which has been in limbo over the past few weeks because the competition started late and Kwara United was picked to represent Nigeria even when a winner is yet to emerge in the Federation Cup. The NFF promised the teams cash incentives to continue with the tournament in which nothing is at stake but the teams are saying the money must be in their account before they will take part in the quarterfinals. However, we believe the 10-Year Football Masterplan report presented to President Muhammadu Buhari last month is a serious paper that must be implemented to move the game forward in the country.

We have seen many such reports but the truth is there is a need to administer the game with a document so that the template created will be used by every regime from one tenure to the other. It is a wholesome, wellresearched document put together by the Alhaji Ibrahim Galadima-led group made up of highly experienced football and sports people, carefully picked by the supervisor of the project, the Sports Minister Sunday Dare. We are impressed that no relevant institution was left out and no aspect of Nigerian football was left unattended to. The report is broken into several segments, each part identifying what is wrong and prescribing how to make it right.

Some of the key segments include the legal framework and structure of football administration in Nigeria; football development and professionalism; sponsorship and funding; youth development as well as the changes needed to uplift the Nigeria Professional Football League and other domestic championships and competitions.

The report recommends more robust policies for football in line with the vision of President Buhari and Dare to make it a real business that will provide sustainable employment for hundreds of thousands of Nigerian youth. Other suggestions by the contributors include a review of the National Sports Policy, encouraging private ownership of clubs rather than the current proliferation of poorly-run state government-owned clubs, improved patronage of National Institute for Sports programmes, and the provision of total healthcare and solid retirement plans for footballers.

While receiving the report, the President said: “This government is interested in developing a football culture that will accommodate global best practices, and help the nation to lay a solid foundation for her domestic football, put in place professionally and efficiently run leagues, entrench a consistent and stable football calendar and create a value chain which will boost the sports ecosystem.”

We make bold to say that with the level at which football has degenerated in Nigeria, it is crucial to immediately embrace the Masterplan as advised by President Buhari. There has been a case of ‘no policy’ in the running of football in the country and that has to change going forward especially with the election into the board of the NFF around the corner. The next NFF President must be the one that will embrace a policy template to run the game and take it to a higher level.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Debt stock to hit N40trn as FG set to borrow N6.258trn to finance budget deficit

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…as FG set to borrow N6.258trn to finance 2022 budget deficit Amid general outcry against mounting debts, the Federal Government has said that it will borrow to finance the projected N6.258trillion deficit projected in the total N16.39 trillion appropriation proposal for the 2022 fiscal year. Minister of Finance and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, made this […]
News Top Stories

Abubakar: Patriot, selfless leader with passion for prosperous, indivisible Nigeria –Kalu

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Former governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, has described former head of state, Gen Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd), as a patriotic statesman and selfless leader with passion for a prosperous and indivisible Nigeria.   Extolling the virtues of the former Nigerian leader, Kalu commended Abubakar for his roles […]

Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)
News Top Stories

SEC lobbies FG on tax exemption for corporate bonds

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is leading a campaign that will see to exempting corporate bonds from tax payment. Director General of SEC, Lamido Yuguda said this on Friday during a press briefing on the outcome of the second Capital Market Committee meeting in the year. The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) had announced […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica