10-year masterplan will change face of football –Dare

If properly implemented, the report of the 10-year masterplan for Nigerian football committee will finally take the country to the promised land in the sport. It is a wholesome, well-researched document put together by a group of highly experienced and knowledgeable football and sports people, carefully handpicked by the supervisor of the project, sports minister Sunday Dare.

The minister says:” This will change the face of football in Nigeria”

Among the contributors to the all-encompassing compendium are the Nigeria Institute for Sports, the Nigeria Olympic Committee, the Youth Sports Federation of Nigeria, the League Management Company, the Nigeria National League, the Nationwide League One, the Nigeria Women’s Football League, the Professional Footballers Association of Nigeria and the Nigerian Football Supporters Club.

No relevant institution was left out and no aspect of Nigerian football was left unattended to. It is the total package Nigerian football sorely needs at this time, the shot in the arm that will bring it back to life if properly administered.

The report does not only identify the perennial problems that have beset Nigerian football, it proffers workable solutions, taking into account the comparative advantage of the country.

There have been several reports and recommendations about Nigerian football and sports in general in the past, but there is a sense that this one is more purpose-driven, with a clear vision behind it.

There is a specific timeframe for all the objectives to be met, and there appears to be serious government backing, which is crucial but had been lacking in the past. Indeed, it was presented to President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, with the country’s number one citizen promising to see to its proper implementation.

The report is broken into several segments, each part identifying what is wrong and prescribing how to make it right.

Some of the key segments include the legal framework and structure of football administration in Nigeria; football development and professionalism; sponsorship and funding; youth development as well as the changes needed to uplift the Nigeria Professional Football League and other domestic championships and competitions.

The report recommends more robust policies for football in line with the vision of President Buhari and Dare to make it a real business that will provide sustainable employment for hundreds of thousands of Nigerian youth.

One of the key recommendations, made by the players body, is the expansion of the decision-making organ of the Nigeria Football Federation to include more stakeholders and therefore widen their knowledge base for more effective running of the sport.

The NWFL suggests that paying proper attention to coaches, referees and administrators in terms of capacity development will build a healthy support system and therefore enhance the growth of Nigerian football. The women’s league body also recommends deliberate policies targeted at taking Nigerian women’s football to global levels, including the empowerment of more women’s coaches, referees and support structures.

The NLO proffers a solution to the hapzard nature of the lower leagues by recommending global best practices in corporate and legal governance, as well as making the league’s workforce professional, and increasing the number of participating clubs to get more young Nigerians involved.

The NOC advises that a tightening of lottery laws will see a rise in funding for football, especially as the betting industry is thriving in Nigeria and the country’s football is yet to feel its positive impact.

YSFON will like to see a return to the old days of real grassroots football in communities, schools and higher institutions, which in the past produced some of the country’s biggest stars. In this light, the youth sports body suggests proper monitoring, data gathering, funding and provision of facilities and equipment for football at community level.

Other suggestions by the contributors include a review of the National Sports Policy, encouraging private ownership of clubs rather than the current proliferation of poorly-run state government-owned clubs, improved patronage of National Institute for Sports programmes, and the provision of total healthcare and solid retirement plans for footballers.

It is important to stress that the committee was headed by a former NFF President, Alhaji Ibrahim Galadima, while current First Vice President of the Federation, Seyi Akinwunmi, served as member just as there were other top former NFF board members like Chief Segun Odegbami, Barr. Musa Amadu and Alhaja Ayo Omidiran who also served in FIFA committee for over five years, in the committee.

Odegbami was not the only former player in the committee, there were also former Eagles skipper Sunday Oliseh and Emmanuel Babayaro. Oliseh and Babayaro were in the gold medal winning team of Nigeria to the Altlanta ‘96 Olympics.

While receiving the report, President Buhari praised the sports minister and members of the committee for putting together such a comprehensive document.

“This government is interested in developing a football culture that will accommodate global best practices, and that will help the nation to lay a solid foundation for her domestic football, put in place professionally and efficiently run leagues, entrench a consistent and stable football calendar and create a value chain which will boost the sports ecosystem,” he said.

“I thank FIFA for its support and development of Nigerian football. I trust that FIFA will partner with Nigeria in its efforts to improve the fundamentals of its football development.

I am equally happy that the Nigeria Football 10-Year Masterplan (2022-2032) identified Fifteen (15) Key Areas of challenge and provided practical recommendations to address these fundamental problems that have bedevilled football development in the country. The implementation of the short term and medium term plans should commence.”

