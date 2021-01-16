10-year-old boy becomes youngest king in Anambra

A 10-Year-Old boy, Akubuisi Okonkwo, has been crowned the Ofala of Iyiora Anam kingdom in Anambra West Local Government Area of Anambra State. The young boy is said to have ascended the throne after the death of the last Ofala, his late father, His Royal Highness, Igwe Onyeachonam Okonkwo, the Olanme 1 of Iyiora Anam. The father is said to have been the youngest king when he ascended the throne, which has now be inherited by his son.

The youngest king is now the Olanme11 of Iyiora Anam and will rule the kingdom of Iyiora throughout his lifetime. Henceforth, he will be addressed as His Royal Highness (Igwe) Olanme II of Iyiora.

The entire community of Iyiora Anam has congratulated the 10 years old and already addressing his as a king. Since the news of the coronation went viral on Facebook on Thursday after being shared by an indigene of the town who attended the coronation, many people across all the social media platforms have reacted in different ways to the news of the emergence of the new king. Some have asked whether the young lad will be able to discharge the responsibilities dictated by the throne.

