10-year-old orphan refuses to return to school after defilement

Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki

A 10-year-old primary four pupil, in Akpoha community, Afikpo North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, Favour (surname withheld), who was allegedly defiled by a 24-year-old man in the area, Francis Ikpor, has refused to return to school after the harrowing incident.

The girl, who is an orphan and lives with her 60-year-old grandmother, Mrs. Orie Enya, was allegedly defiled on her way from school by the suspect.

Favour was allegedly molested while looking for where to fetch drinking water for her younger brother who cried to her in their classroom and complained of being thirsty as a result of spillage of his drinking water.

The grandmother said it took God’s intervention to discover the defilement of the girl.

She averred that she had to embark on nine days novena payers before she was able to discover the act against the orphan.

The incident has been reported to a Non-governmental Organisation, Mother and Child Development forum.

