10 years after escape, NDLEA arrests drug baron in Lagos, seizes 46.8kg illicit drugs in Adamawa

The Joint Task Force (JTF) Operation Unit of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a drug baron, Mr Chidi Olife who escaped arrest for unlawful importation of 5.250kg of heroin concealed in books from Karachi, Pakistan to Lagos since June 2010.

Olife’s arrest in Lagos came just as operatives of the anti-drug agency in Adamawa State nabbed an illicit drug dealer, Rabiu Imam on Friday, February 19 with Tramadol tablets 225mg weighing 46.8kg.

 

The Adamawa State Commander of the NDLEA, Idris Bello, while briefing the Chairman/Chief Executive of the agency, Brig. General Mohamed Buba Marwa (rtd) on Saturday, said other illicit drugs recovered from Imam include; Tramadol capsules 100mg weighing 550grms and Diazepam tablet 850grms.

 

He said the drug trafficker was arrested in a house at Unguwan Madina, Mubi North Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

 

He put the estimated street value of the seized drugs at over N50 million.

 

A statement by the agency giving the details of Olife’s arrest states that following vital intelligence on the drug source, flight details, date and place of arrival, weight and mode of concealment, name, phone number and address of the recipient of the consignment, a planned controlled delivery operation was coordinated and led by the Commander NDLEA’s JTF, DCN Adeniyi Olumuyiwa.

 

The careful execution of the operation led to the arrest of Oladimeji Oladotun and Alhaji Danjuma Idris while processing the documents for clearing the consignment. Both were the clearing agents hired by Chidi Olife, the owner of the drug.

 

Upon being arrested, Alhaji Idris Danjuma, one of the clearing agents was used to effect the arrest of Oke Ningo who Chidi contacted to receive the consignment from the agents on his behalf, unfortunately he escaped arrest at the point of receiving the drug as he suspected the person with the clearing agent to be an NDLEA officer.

