10 years without employment, National Library decry shortage of staff

The National Library (NLN), has raised concerns over the shortfall in personnel, saying it was grossly affecting its service delivery to the public. The Chief Executive Officer, Prof. Chinwe Anunobi, who spoke during a meeting with the newly appointed Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education, Mr. David Andrew, said no new worker has been employed in the last ten years. According to her, the exit of some workers from the organisation due to retirement, transfer of service and death is affecting the manpower strength of the organisation. She said: “The effect of this is that more than 50% of our staff members have exited, and we are left with less than 50% to run the organisation’s 33 state branches and the headquarters. This is grossly affecting the turnaround time of our service delivery to the public.”
Ijaw decries marginalisation by Okowa’s administration
Sequel to a proposed bill to the Delta State House of Assembly to upgrade the three state polytechnics and college of education to university, the Ijaw nation yesterday took a swipe on Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s administration, accusing the governor of marginalisation of Ijaws and Itsekiri nations. Speaking through the National Coordinator of Centre for Peace […]
NITDA: Nigeria’s data protection sector worth N3.4bn
Activities of data protection in Nigeria over the last year has created a new sector now worth over N3.4 billion, the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), has said. Director-General of the Agency, Mr. Kashifu Inuwa, who disclosed this, said many companies, including startups, are now turning up to play in the sector, which […]
2023: DSS pledges rancour free general elections
…seeks CSOs’ support, partnership The Department of State Services (DSS) has pledged its readiness to ensure a free, fair and credible 2023 general election, devoid of rancour, anarchy. Accordingly, the secret service has sought the partnership and support of civil society organisations (CSOs), and other relevant stakeholders, to achieve the desired objective. The Director General […]
