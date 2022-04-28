News

10 years without employment, National Library decry shortage of staff

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

The National Library (NLN), has raised concerns over the shortfall in personnel, saying it was grossly affecting its service delivery to the public. The Chief Executive Officer, Prof. Chinwe Anunobi, who spoke during a meeting with the newly appointed Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education, Mr. David Andrew, said no new worker has been employed in the last ten years. According to her, the exit of some workers from the organisation due to retirement, transfer of service and death is affecting the manpower strength of the organisation. She said: “The effect of this is that more than 50% of our staff members have exited, and we are left with less than 50% to run the organisation’s 33 state branches and the headquarters. This is grossly affecting the turnaround time of our service delivery to the public.”

 

Our Reporters

