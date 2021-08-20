100 APC members drag Buni-led caretaker c’ttee, others to court

…seek dissolution of c’ttee, nullication of their action

About 100 aggrieved members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue State have dragged the party, and its Care-taker Committee Chairman, Governor Mai Mala Buni to the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja seeking dissolution of the 13-member committee and nullification of all their actions. Joined as co-defendant in the originating summon marked: FHC/ABJ/ CS/938/2021, are the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and others. The applicants had filed the motion for interlocutory injunction through their counsel, Samuel Irabor at the court’s registry on Wednesday.

The applicants are praying the court to dissolve the party’s Caretaker Committee. The applicants hinged their prayer on the ground that the 13-member Caretaker Committee falls short of the constitutionally required 24 members spread across not less than twothird of the 36 states and the FCT for any governing body of a political party, whether substantive or acting, as stipulated under Section 223(2)(b) of the 1999 Constitution (as altered).

It was also their contention that the headship of the Caretaker Committee by a sitting Governor holding dual executive offices is prohibited by Section 183 of the 1999 Constitution and Article 17(4) of the APC Constitution, 2014 (as amended)

