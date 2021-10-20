News

100 arrested as illegal miners invade Niger communities

Over 100 artisanal miners have been arrested by the joint security task force at illegal mining sites in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

 

The Chairman of the council, Suleiman Chukuba, said, “Over 1,000 artisan miners have taken over about four communities in the local government with their operational sites at Shakwata and Navi communities in Gwada district.”

 

Meanwhile, the communities have been gripped with fear due to the influx of strange faces into the communities on a daily basis.

Chukuba had raised the alarm that about 500 communities in the council were under the control of bandits and some Boko Haram fighters. According to him, if not immediately checked, the situation in the council could be worse than  banditry.

 

He said, “If this happens, there will certainly be the breakdown of law and order. We therefore need to be proactive as a government so as not to be confronted with another ugly situation that might be worse than banditry.

 

“We have therefore reported the development to the police and other law enforcement agencies and action is already being taken on the situation.”

The Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), DSP Wasiu Abiodun, confirmed that they had received complaints from the communities over the activities of some artisan miners.

 

He also confirmed that some arrests had been made by the joint security task force

