100 Days: Adeleke fulfilling his campaign promises

As part of efforts of the present administration to fast track development and enhance the economic growth of Osun State, the rehabilitation of some major roads across the state has commenced. Some major roads across the ‘State of the Living Spring’ have been in deplorable condition for some time now, impeding the free flow of traffic and increasing the number of hours people spend before getting to their destinations, it became necessary for something to be done. This has prompted the administration of Ademola Adeleke to give approval for the rehabilitation of these major roads to ease the free flow of traffic and reduce wear and tear on vehicles.

Electoral promises

The step according to Governor Ademola Adeleke was taken as a way of fulfilling his electoral promises. The governor promptly mobilised Sammya Construction Company back to site for the continuation of Osogbo/Ikirun/ Ila Odo Kwara boundary road which was started by Rauf Aregbesola Administration some 12 years ago. The asphalt laying of the Osogbo-Ikirun/ Kwara State boundary road which was recently approved by the administration for continuation was awarded in June 2012 by the then Governor, Rauf Aregbesola, the current Minister of Interior. Following the resumption of work on the project, an inspection team led by the Coordinating Director, Ministry of Works and Transport, Engr. Olusola Ajao alongside the Director of Highways the Ministry, Engr. Basiru Bello went on an inspection of the ongoing Project. Workers of the construction company handling the project were seen on ground in their numbers engaging in one activity or the other to ensure that the portion of the project approved for continuation is completed on time. Leader of the inspection team, Coordinating Director, Ministry of Works and Transport Engr. Olusola Ajao, who expressed delight at the level of work done so far, said the administration of Senator Ademola Adeleke is determined to put smiles on the faces of masses. He said the governor decided to approve the continuation of the project because of the belief that good road infrastructure is one of the basis for speedy economic growth of any society.

Fixing infrastructures

Engr. Ajao emphasised that the present administration in the state will not relent in fixing infrastructures in all the nooks and crannies of the state so as to open Osun to the eyes of the world and attract investments that will create jobs and boost the economic potentials of the state. Also speaking, the Director of Highways in the Ministry of Works and Transport, Engr. Basiru Bello said he is particularly delighted because the governor has not only approved the continuation of the Osogbo-Ikirun/Kwara State boundary road, but also approved other road networks within the state for rehabilitation. He said the governor has demonstrated an uncommon zeal, passion and willingness to develop the state and make life better for all residents. It will be recalled that the Osogbo- Ikirun/Kwara State boundary road was awarded 12 years ago but was not completed causing hardship to residents and especially motorists who ply the road on a daily basis.

A company’s promise

On March 14, 2023, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State commissioned the second phase of the dualization of the Osogbo – Ikirun – Ila Odo, Kwara State boundary Road of (10.5km) from Osogbo Steel Rolling Company to Ikirun, Ifelodun Local Government Area of the state. Also at the commissioning, the Chairman and Chief Executive officer of Sammya Nigeria Ltd., Engr. Adigun Sammy Oreoluwa expressed readiness to always provide high quality and best road infrastructure for the government and people of Osun state in record time, as well as timely completion of the project as funds are made available. Governor Adeleke in his address at the commissioning to the people of the state said: “Today signifies another landmark in the annals of history of our dear state.

This government has been able to meet the yearnings and aspirations of her citizens for a good road linking Osogbo – Ikirun within her first 100 days in office.” According to him: “This road project commenced on January 9, 2013 under the administration of former Governor Rauf Aregbesola, with the First Phase from Old Garage to Osogbo Steel Rolling Company which was commissioned on November 19, 2018.”

The governor noted that the immediate past governor (Gboyega Oyetola) being a member of the same political party (the APC) with his predecessor, paid lip service to the project at the detriment of the entire populace of Osun State. He stressed that: “There is no gainsaying, my administration commenced about 100 days ago and I made a covenant with God and the people of Osun State that all the meaningful on-going projects embarked upon by the previous administration would not be abandoned, but would be completed in record time.” Adeleke remarked that the event heralds a clear testimony of his covenant and further assured that another phase of the project will commence immediately.

Governor’s pledge

He opined that he used this project as a proof to assure the entire people of Osun State about his administration’s commitment to the accelerated infrastructure development across the nooks and crannies of the state. He stated that: “It is no more news that my administration had commenced other 12 road projects across the state, provision of boreholes in all the 332 wards across the state and renovation of all the hospitals across the state in the last 100 days.” The governor also urged the road users within and outside Osun State to appreciate this laudable effort and advised the people to desist from any act capable of undermining them. In conclusion, Adeleke implored the residents of the affected areas as well as the entirety of the citizenry of Osun State to come to the aid of the government in protecting all infrastructure development against vandalisation. He remarked that it should also be noted that indiscriminate dumping of refuse on waterways is a very serious crime that the government shall not take lightly.

In his remarks, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the company, Sammya Nigeria Limited, Adigun said no one argues that road transportation is a key backbone for economic development. “It facilitates movement of goods and people. It promotes trades and economic activities. It brings logistics and connects people. It allows people to travel to work, school, markets, hospitals and perform other activities. Without a doubt, transportation helps reduce poverty and isolation. Without road transportation, there would be no development,” he said. Speaking further he added: “The Osogbo- Ikirun-Ila Ado Road which we are commissioning today and which Sammya Nig. Ltd. is privileged to be the contractor is a very important arterial road infrastructure to the state.

The road connects the Northern and Southern parts of Nigeria and interconnects thee states and about six local government areas, several towns and villages. “Today marks a major milestone in the development agenda of Osun State with the successful completion of the section 1 of this important road project. The Board of Directors, Management and Staff of Sammya Nigeria Ltd. thanked the governor particularly for his understanding and very high interest in providing immediate approvals and funding for the completion of this important road between Osogbo and Ikirun, which we completed in 48 days.”

He also thanked the management of the Federal Ministry of Works who are the original owners of this road and the Osun State Ministry of Works and Transportation who have been a great part of this successful project. Adigun equally assured the governor and the people of Osun State that they are partners in progress and were ready to put all their technical and financial resources to the successful completion of the Section 2 of the contract which is Ikirun to Ilaodo. “Ikirun to Ilaodo is a 20km dual carriageway which we are ready to complete 100% for the state in 18 months from today,” he said. He noted that Section 3 of the project is the Dagbolu spur 1 to Alamisi market (10km) the road was planned as an economic road to serve a designated Food Economy zone and the Dagbolu Railway station which was designated as a hub for produce buying and a transportation hub for food between Osun and the rest of Nigeria and Osun and Lagos in particular. He urged to continue this project to Inisa – Okuku and to Ilaodo for the use of the good people of Osun and Nigerians in general for posterity.

