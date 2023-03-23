100 Days: Adeleke, opposition bicker on performance

AYOBAMI AGBOOLA reports that while Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State believes that he has done well in his first 100 days in office, the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) is of the view that it has been abysmal management of the state’s resources so far

“Today, I stand on the podium of history with a sacred pledge to God and the good people of Osun State that my intellect, passion and strength will be devoted to nothing but the welfare, peace and security of our people. Under my watch as the governor of Osun State, I will boldly correct all past injustice, corrupt acts or policies by any previous administration which are against the collective interest of our people.” That was the first statement of Governor Ademola Adeleke immediately he was inaugurated on November 27, 2022. While taking the oath of office, Adeleke made it clear that Osun State is set for a new and refreshing experience. He said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) five-point agenda for the state remained sacrosanct.

The five point agenda include welfare of workers and pensioners; boosting the state’s economy; home-grown infrastructure policy; people-focused policy on education, affordable health care, security and social welfare; and agro-based industrialization for wealth and job creation. Adeleke promised that his administration would demonstrate a high sense of urgency, transparency, justice and innovation to tackle and address poverty, illiteracy, disease and poor infrastructure.

“Your governor will be a people’s governor. I will be accessible, responsive, consultative and proactive in handling small and big matters of state governance,” he said. He further said that his government would reverse the poor performance of students in public examinations within the next few years by prioritizing in-service training and welfare of teachers, enhancement of the school environment, the entrenchment of discipline in the school system, and involvement of the Parents- Teachers Association in the school administration system.

In addition to introducing modern agricultural practices, he explained that the state would shift attention to agriculture for export to take advantage of global markets and create jobs. Tourism will also be given attention to boost the state’s gross domestic product and job creation, he pledged, while noting that youth and women would be considered in government programmes and appointments. Speaking on his government’s plan for healthcare, Adeleke said his priority would be the development of primary healthcare centres to improve services. He promised to improve the working conditions of health workers and expand health insurance coverage. Adeleke also said his administration would ensure local government autonomy. While promising to make the state civil service more effective, the governor said he would ensure security across the state.

“The Amotekun Corps will be strengthened while our administration will ensure operational linkage between local hunters and the Amotekun Corps. A “Know Your Neighbour” security initiative will be implemented. By God’s grace, Osun will very soon return to its old nature of being a haven of peace,” he said. Adeleke called on the people of the state, irrespective of their political affiliations, to support him in moving the state forward. Shortly after taking his oath of office, Adeleke dropped former Governor Rauf Aregbesola’s government slogan: “State of Osun” and “Land of Virtue.”

He also promised to review the appointment made by his predecessor, Gboyega Oyetola, particularly those of permanent secretaries. Walking his talk, Adeleke, within 24 hours of coming on board, issued six Executive Orders. Announcing the orders he said: “Since you elected me as your governor on the July 16, 2022, which the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced on July 17, 2022, the former governor, Isiaka Gboyega Oyetola, maliciously started putting road blocks to make things difficult and almost impossible for the new administration to serve you.

“Mass employment were carried out without budgetary provisions for salary payments for the new employees; even when the state was struggling to pay salaries and deliver other services. Various hurried and criminally backdated contracts were awarded and again without budgetary provisions. “Appointments of several Obas were hurriedly done without following due process, just to mention a few. All efforts to get the governor set up a Transition Committee and submit hand-over notes in line with best practices proved abortive.

“I hereby issue the following directives, which will be backed up with appropriate Executive Orders: Immediate freezing of all government accounts in banks and other financial institutions; immediate establishment of a panel to carry out an inventory and recover all government assets; an immediate establishment of a panel to review all appointments and major decisions of the immediate past administration taken after the July 17, 2022; an immediate reversal to the constitutionally recognised name of our state, Osun State.

All government insignia, correspondences and signages should henceforth reflect Osun state rather than State of Osun, which is unknown to the Nigerian constitution. Welcome to a new Osun State, The State of The Living Spring. Sack of of 1500 teachers, health workers and O’yes cadets.” Hundred in office, Governor Adeleke said he has delivered on his pledge to reverse the ugly trend of the past and focus the resources of the state on what will truly serve the people of the state. He said he has made considerable progress in reversing the ugly trend of the past and setting the course for Osun State to be on a path of a stronger and brighter future. He stated this during a press briefing held at the Government Secretariat, Abere, where he reeled out his achievements within 100 days.

He reiterated that his administration is poised on delivering good governance by fulfilling his campaign promises and satisfying people- oriented needs. He also said all abandoned property and projects by previous administration were redefined and completed. Governor Adeleke used the opportunity to list some of the ongoing and completed projects which included: provision of borehole water in each of the 332 wards across the state; construction of 20km roads; presentation of N518 million to communities for infrastructural development; Imole surgical and medical outreach targeted at 2000 persons in each of the nine federal constituencies making a total of 18,000 beneficiaries who received free surgeries; and rural electrification projects. Others accomplishments listed are: Payment of salaries and pensions arrears from January 2016 owed by the past administration; Enrollment of 3,332 Osun indigenes on Osun Health Insurance Scheme (OHIS) to ensure adequate healthcare access for the vulnerables for five years; Construction of broken bridges at Bokusoro/Adeeke area in Iwo to forestall loss of life on the bridge in the past due to erosion, among other achievements too numerous to mention.

The state helmsman equally stressed that he is determined to change the state fortune for the better by embarking on key projects across the length and breadth of the state. Governor Adeleke therefore urged workers to exercise more patience, assuring them that all outstanding salaries will be paid in due course. But, despite the achievements Adeleke reeled out, some residents of the state are of the view that he is yet meet expectations on issues of security. According to them, the governor has not really done well in terms of security given cases of kidnapping, cult clashes and political violence.

Reacting to Adeleke’s scorecard, the Osun State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), berated the governor for performing woefully in the last three months of being at helms of affairs in the state. The party described Adeleke’s 100 days as uneventful, hellish, displeasing, nasty, distasteful, wicked, unsavoury and unpalatable as humongous funds to the tune of N90 billion accrued to the state’s coffers were lavishly spent and unaccounted for in the last three months.

The State Acting Chairman of the APC, Hon. Tajudeen Lawal, who spoke on behalf of the party, bemoaned Adeleke’s administration, attributing his administrative woes to a “proverbial snake that passes through atop a rock without any significant sign of a passage.” Lawal said Adeleke has been abysmally managing the meagre resources of the state on frivolities. According to him, what the state had received in the last three months was enough to build sustainable infrastructural development capable of sustaining the state for the next four years.

He said that apart from the regular FAAC totalling N15 billion, which the Adeleke’s administration had received, due to the diligent administration of the state by the immediate past Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, the state government had equally received about N11 billion from Siftas; N5 billion from NG CARES and N6.7 billion Federal Government parastatal tax liability, respectively in the last three months. Lawal revealed that the Adeleke led administration had in the last three months received another N3.2 billion Nigeria for women project; N4.9 billion State Ease of Doing Business Reforms among others, aside from the N14 billion left in the kitty by the Oyetola administration totaling over N60 billion.

The State APC Acting Chairman further alleged the Adeleke’s administration of mismanaging and misappropriating a total sum of N30 billion that accrued to the coffers of 30 local government areas and Ife-East Area Office within the last 100 days of administering the affairs of the State. Lawal who vilified Adeleke for running a dubious administration said the embattled governor had not displayed to the people that he is focused as ‘he has been operating like a bull in the China shop in order to feign seriousness.’

He described Adeleke’s scorecard across sectors of the economy as a monumental failure as being attested to with the issuance of many disputatious, ignoble, obnoxious, unpopular and highly controversial executive orders among which was the one that he used to humiliate three already crowned monarchs by asking them to stay away from their palaces without any justifiable reason. His words: “It will be pedestrian and monochromatic to talk about the Adeleke promised intervention in the primary health projects across the state and sinking of boreholes in each of the 332 wards across the state as a random investigation of the same, like others, has shown that they are only a mirage and delusion which are only existing in the imagination of the sacked governor and his co-travellers.

“The list of such fraudulent projects, which Adeleke has slated for commissioning is legendary! The most dubious of the superfluous projects is the N16 billion so-called Digital Economy with no clear cut understanding of what the administration wants to spend N16 billion on. “We want to state clearly here for the knowledge of the people of the state that the so-called Osun Tech Revolution project that Adeleke inaugurated with fanfare three days ago is a scam skillfully orchestrated to swindle the state as it isn’t a new project.

“It was Oodua Infraco that was given its approval by the President Buhari Muhammed administration which had earlier approached the government of Oyetola for the approval of the government right of way which was joyously granted free of charge as it was found out that it would be beneficial to the people of the state.

It was for lack of nothing tangible to showcase that is making Adeleke to fraudulently role out the drums, counting same as part of his achievements under the 100 days of his administration.” “The telemedicine that Adeleke was busy talking about is like building something on nothing as majority of the inhabitants of the state are ruralites who cannot afford internetcompliant telephone sets. How will this set of people access telemedicine? The only way of taking care of the health of the rural people is by strengthening primary health care system.”

