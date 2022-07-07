Metro & Crime

100 Days After: Relatives of train passengers protest, plead for their release

After spending 100 days in the hands of terrorists, relatives of abducted train passengers yesterday took to the streets of Kaduna on a peaceful protest, appealing to the Federal Government to secure the release of their loved ones. The leader of the relatives, Dr Abdulfatai Jimoh who spoke to journalists said exactly 100 days since their relatives were abducted they were yet to be home, “it was meant to be a journey of two hours, however, it turned out to be 100 harrowing days.” Dr Jimoh said: “It is a responsibility they (government) owe us as Nigerian citizens. We are citizens in our country. We should be free to move everywhere.

We should be protected. “We have surrendered our sovereignty. We have surrendered our security to the government and it’s incumbent on them to do what is necessary to protect us, our loved ones are in captivity for 100 days now. We are appealing to Mr. President and his security chiefs to do what is necessary within their powers.” According to him, “One cannot imagine what our loved ones are going through in these last 100 days in the deep forest- the same clothes, no clean water to drink,no medical care.

Many of them are sick, one has even been shot and injured, we don’t know his condition now. “We have been talking to the government, we have been appealing to them in the last 100 days to rescue our loved ones, but so far we have not seen much.” He said it is very disappointing. “We are appealing again to the government to do all that is necessary to bring out our loved ones in the shortest time possible.

“If you remember our loved ones spent their Easter in the bush, the Eid fitr in the bush. Today we are just three days away from Eid Kabir. We are praying they will spend the Eid Kabir with us. This is our hope and prayer. “We want the government to do all that is necessary. We know it’s possible. They can do it, they should do it, please.”

 

