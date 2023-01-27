100 Days: Ikogosi Warm Spring concessionaire hails Oyebanji

Travel & Tourism

As the Governor of Ekiti State, Abiodun Oyebanji celebrates his first 100 days in office, an Ekiti indigene and Chairman of Agbayewa Farms, Mr. Niyi John Olajide has applauded him for his relentless efforts in creating an enabling environment for businesses operating in the state.

Olajide, who also oversees Glocient Hospitalities, concessioner for Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort; Cavista Nigeria, a technology hub in Lagos, and Axxees Group, in Dallas, United States, appreciates governor Oyebanji for the many benefits of his regime’s partnership with businesses in Ekiti.

“We are immensely grateful for the partnership of the Oyebanji administration, which has contributed significantly to the success that all of our business entities in Ekiti State have achieved,” Olajide said while congratulating the governor for the many successes recorded in his 100 days in office, adding that “we are beneficiaries of the consistent support Governor Oyebanji has given the private sector in the state, in line with his vision of achieving shared prosperity for all stakeholders.”

Agbayewa Farms, one of Olajide’s investments in Ekiti State, is set to cultivate 5000 hectares of land in the state which will employ thousands of local workers in the state. Since November 2022, more than 100 hectares of farmland have been cleared and planted, resulting in the employment of almost 300 workers, most of whom are residents of Ekiti State.

Olajide also thanked Oyebanji for his intervention in ensuring the restoration of power to Ikogosi Warm Spring Resort after so many years, which is one of the factors that resulted in the successful revamp of the flagship tourism asset in the state.

Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort, which has been operated by Olajide’s Glocient Hospitalities since late last year, is fast becoming a tourist destination of choice for visitors within and outside the country due to the extensive world-class resort structure implemented under Glocient’s management.

Since his assumption into office in October last year, Oyebanji has held numerous meetings with private investors in the state while fostering public-private partnerships across industries. He spent most of his Christmas holidays at the Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort as an active show of support for local tourism in the state. The governor stated that he will be the number one ambassador for the resort.

 

 

