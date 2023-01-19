News

100 Days In Office: Adeleke launches pro-masses projects

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola Comment(0)

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke yesterday launched a sixpronged project to mark his 100 days in office. Adeleke said the projects, if implemented will touch the lives of Osun masses across the 30 local Governments and area office, Modakeke. Analysing the programmes he has in stock, the governor in a statement by his spokesman Olawale Rasheed said: “Provision of potable water in 332 towns/ Villages, one in each of the 332 wards in the state. The implementation has already started in Osogbo, Ifelodun and other local governments of the state. “Complete renovation of 30 schools, one per local government, including portable water and the provision of at least 50 computers with internet services in each renovated school. “Rehabilitation of 332 primary health care centers, one in each of the 332 wards in the state. Access to Health Care at the grass root is the main objective. Enrolment of 3,000 Osun citizens in the Health Insurance Scheme, free of charge.”

 

Our Reporters

