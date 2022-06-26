News Top Stories

100 days in office bumpy, not worth celebrating, says Soludo

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo Awka Comment(0)

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has said that there was nothing to celebrate in his 100 days in office, insisting that he was not so particular about calling for celebration as according to him, it has been bumpy and challenging. This is coming as the Anambra State House of Assembly is yet to pass the Supplementary Budget of N170 billion presented by Soludo last month.

 

According to his broadcast at the governor’s Lodge, Amawbia, he noted that massive road construction and rehabilitation would commence at end of the rainy season while waiting for the State Assembly to pass the budget. Specifically, the governor decried the worrisome zero oil revenue to deal with the humongous challenges in the government and governance systems in the state.

 

He said that though he is not a fan of 100 days in office, pointing out that within the short period the administration had embarked on addressing fundamental issues towards ensuring a liveable Anambra State, where law and order thrive. He noted that the government has been faced with the daunting task of insecurity aimed at routing criminal elements, priority for youth  empowerment, redefining the character of government, cleaning mountains of refuse, efforts at massive road construction, recruitment of teachers, which would take greater vigour after the rainy season and several other policy programmes aimed at repositioning the state.

 

“We just clocked first 100 days in office since you employed me and Dr. Onyekachukwu Ibezim as Governor and Deputy Governor respectively. I am not a fan of this fad about this 100 days. I prefer to give a comprehensive annual report and look forward to the first one in March 2023.”

“To be sure, the last 100 days have been bumpy and challenging as expected with insecurity and red treasury being the most impossible. Since February 2022, the contribution of oil revenue from the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to the federation account has been zero and many states have difficulty paying salaries,” Soludo stated.

 

“The declining revenue and the context of insecurity and over N20 billion in the areas of gratuity to pensioners since 2018 vis a vis the sky high expectations from you our employers, since then some fundamental disruptive tendencies are then inevitable.”

 

“We have spent the last hundred days addressing some key foundational issues, part of which are to make some key appointments, mobilize the people of the state to take back the state from criminals, domestic and comprehensive attack on criminals, reverse the 2022 budget, declaration of State of Emergency on roads and traffic and preparation to flag of over 220 kilometers of road constructions”, amongst others across the state. He assured the people that, “so far, so bumpy and so good.

 

We are unrelenting,” adding that despite the challenges the people are united and collaboration with the state government as well as security agencies in fighting criminal elements to rid the various forests, bushes and houses of criminals. “No forests, bushes and houses will be safe for criminal elements. We will smoke them out,” he said.

According to him: “Criminals invaded us and they are mostly not from Anambra’ State because money is involved. Anybody that tells you that he is agitating for anything it’s false but because they are doing whatever because of lucrative criminal Enterprise.”

 

The governor explained that thousands of teachers would retire between this and next year and that’s why we are recruiting teachers as well as doctors and nurses for the health sector.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

TETFund BoT Chair: We’re targeting N500bn budget in 2022 to increase our interventions

Posted on Author Ahmed Miringa Maiduguri

The Chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT) of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Alhsji Kashim Imam, has said that the Fund is targeting a N500 billion budget for 2022 in its efforts at improving the funding of critical infrastructure, research and other interventions in tertiary institutions across the nation.   The chairman, who disclosed this in […]
News

The Darkness in John Campbell’s Soul

Posted on Author Our Reporters

When the alarm was raised that there was a plot to discredit President Muhammadu Buhari during this festive season little did one know that pretender to Nigeria Expertise, John Campbell, was among the line-up of those given the assignment. The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, had this week raised […]
News

COVID-19 Second wave: GMD Chair rules out total lockdown

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

The Chairman of the Guild of Medical Directors (GMD), Abuja Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Branch, Dr. Chito Nwana has ruled out another lockdown of the country arising from the current coronavirus second wave.   According to Dr. Chito, who shared her views with the Sunday Telegraph, based on the increase of new COVID- 19 infections […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica