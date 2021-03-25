100 days in office: CNPP, PDP caution Ondo on LG levy

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) yesterday cautioned Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu against levying local government areas in the state for the celebration of his 100 days in office. CNPP Chairman and Secretary in the state, Dr. Ajibola Falaiye and Felix Oloro, at a press conference yesterday said the government should stop the proposed levy of N480,000 per local government for the celebration of the governor’s 100 days in office.

This was as the state Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in a statement yesterday said it was aware of plans by Governor Akeredolu to compel the 18 local government councils in the state to take a loan from a commercial bank to celebrate the governor’s first 100 days in office. A statement signed by the Acting Director of Publicity, Mr. Leye Igbagbo, said the party viewed such plan as “reckless, inconsiderate and lacking in compassion for the third tier of government that had been completely paralysed and rendered impotent by the overbearing posture of the governor and his family.”

The opposition CNPP also said: “The allegation concerning the government of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu that each local government is to contribute N480,000 each towards the celebration of the governor’s 100 days in office, CNPP appeals to the government to watch the rumour and stop such exercise.”

The CNPP also appealed to the state government to return free shuttle buses to the roads for the use of the school children as part of the dividends of democracy to both the students and their parents. It however commended the government for the payment of WAEC fees for the state’s secondary students. The CNPP also commended the government for the composition of the civil service commission and tasked the government to constitute other boards and parastatals so as to engage the political class

