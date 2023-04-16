100 Days In Office: NYCN Commends Adeleke, Declares Support For Him

The apex body of all youth organizations in Nigeria, the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Osun State Chapter, has lauded Governor Ademola Adeleke’s developmental strides within a short period of time.

The organization posited that Governor Adeleke’s administration, in its first 100 days, had redirected the government’s efforts toward meeting the needs of the people.

NYCN stated this in a statement signed by the Caretaker Committee Chairman of the organization, in Osun, Comrade Abdulmajeed Oyeniyi, and made available to newsmen in Osogbo, on Sunday.

According to the statement, the governor within the space of 100 days had made remarkable progress in terms of social and infrastructural development.

The organization, however, declared its support for the governor, saying it was optimistic that the state will in no small measure witness unprecedented development within his first term in the office.

Itemizing some of his laudable achievements, NYCN said that the Governor upon resumption of office took a bold step by making provision for potable water in each of 333 wards in the state and constructed 20-kilometre roads across the state.

According to the organization, the present administration under the leadership of Governor Adeleke had presented the sum of N518 million to 40 communities for infrastructure development.

In the area of health, NYCN said under the Imole surgical and medical outreach, 2000 persons in each of the nine federal constituencies in the state have benefited from free medical care.

This according to the organization, was in addition to the enrollment of 3000 indigenes on the Osun Health Insurance Scheme (OHIS).

“Our findings show that the governor since his assumption of office had made provision for transformers and other electrical materials in communities without electricity in an ongoing project.

“Adeleke had started the payment of salaries and pension arrears from January 2016, owed by the past administrations.

“In a bid to ensure food security in the state, our Governor had approved subsidies on fertilisers and other farm inputs for farmers in the state.

“He has been giving bond cheques to the contributory pensioners in the state. He started on March 10.

“Osogb/Ikirun/Ilaodo Kwara road is another point of reference. Immediately after he assumed office, the governor mobilized contractors back to the site and we are very proud of the marvellous state of that road. In fact, residents of Ikirun are very happy about the development

“Based on these laudable achievements and many more we hereby declare our support for the People’s Governor”.