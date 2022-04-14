100 from Ikale benefit from free medical check-up

As a strategy to ensure that the people of Ikale in Ondo State enjoy good health so as to prevent sudden deaths arising from unhealthy lifestyle, the Ikale Heritage Development Association (IHDA) has provided free medical screening to 100 indigenes of the community in Lagos. The Chairman of IHDA, Otunba Sola A. Olatunji who disclosed this during the first free medical outreach programme to the needy among the people of Ikale resident in Lagos State, said the essence of the programme was to ensure the wellness of the people. “Health they say is wealth,” he added.

The programme, which was organised by the IHDA, was born out of the desire to liberate people from ignorance and a lukewarm attitude to health issues. He lamented the spate of sudden deaths recorded in modern times among the people of the community, saying, “We feel we can halt this by embarking on a health awareness campaign, educating our people on how to manage their health and an outright examination and treatment of those who can’t afford the high cost of medication.” According to Olatunji, health is priceless; hence, it was essential to maintain a healthy and disciplined lifestyle through healthy diets and regular exercise.

“Happiness and success are impossible to achieve without good health,” he said. Two organisations, the Japheth Olugbogi Foundation and GeroCare, a medical outfit which brings medical care to the elderly within the confines of their homes, partnered with the IHDA to provide the free medical screening, which include testing for high blood pressure, blood sugar, HIV and hepatitis, among others. Similarly, free medications were also prescribed for participants while those who presented with severe medical conditions were not only treated on ground but also referred to medical centres for further treatment.

The beneficiaries were also provided with free drugs including hypertensive medications, blood sugar control drugs, anti-malaria drugs, medications to treat respiratory tract infections, and so many other medicines for other ailments. According to the chairman of IHDA, the medical outreach which started about three years ago has been awesome, “because ours is care; we care for our people. We have become the voice of our people both home and abroad and everybody is happy about what we are doing.

