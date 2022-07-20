100 passengers unhurt as Dana plane makes emergency landing

A Dana Air Boeing 737 plane made an emergency landing at the Abuja airport after its engine developed a fault. The emergency landing occurred while approaching an international airport in Abuja, following an issue with one of its engines on yesterday afternoon. The airline gave an update on the incident via its Twitter handle. In a statement, it said the incident happened at about 2:52 pm, adding that the passengers were unhurt. The statement reads: “Our Abuja-bound Boeing 737 aircraft with registration number 5N DNA embarked on an emergency landing today (July 19) due to an indication on one of its engines.

“The pilot in command briefed the passengers on the incident andlandedthe aircraft safelyattheAbujaInternational Airport at about 2:52 pm. “All 100 passengers disembarked safely and the aircraft has been grounded for immediate attention by our team of engineers. The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority has also been briefed on the incident.”

