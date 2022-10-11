News Top Stories

100 reportedly killed as flood overruns Delta community

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo and Steve Uzoechi

The Campaign for Democracy (CD) Secretary, Ifeanyi Odili has said 100 people lost their lives and many others are missing following the ravaging flood in Umuochi, Obaluchi, in the Ndokwa East Local Government Area of Delta State.

This is as no fewer than 33 villagesintheOhaji-Egbema CouncilAreaof ImoStateare reportedlysubmergedfollowing heavy rains. Odili said his country home has been swept away by flood water due to heavy rain and the opening of Cameroon’s Lagdo Dam that affected Delta communities.

He condemned the Federal Government for not being proactive regarding issues borderingonclimatechange. Odili, whospoketoreporters in Akure yesterday, said those rendered homeless are suffering.

He told the Federal Government to provide accommodation for the people displaced by the flood across the country. Odili said that the Federal Government should have  dredged the River Niger and builtmoredamshavingbeen warnedbytheCameroonian Government about its intention to open the dam.

The communities affected by floods in Imo are Abacheke, Mmahu, Abaeze, Umuoji, Obeakpu, Obiakpu, Etekwuru, Obokofia, Mgbara, Oforola, Umudike, Ekugba, Opuoma, Okwuzi, Mgbede, Aggah, Uzuagbai, Iyomikwu and Iberu.

 

Others are Eyoka, Ukpa, Edekamagha, Bridge Ogboru, Nwamjuamuyi, Tumali, Abaraukwu, Olutu, Olubumuocha, Ugutu, Otuocha, Okemgabaga, Iyonminta and Utuogo. The traditional ruler of Abacheke Eze Ikeji Bright lamented that many of his subjects are now refugees in their own communities.

He said: “Government should assist us. We need urgent assistance such as food items, clothing, mosquito nets and other relief materials. We need government interventionassoonaspossible.

Our Governor should find a lastingsolutiontothisannual flood disaster by ensuring that Oguta Lake and Urashi River are dredged just as he disclosed recently.”

Egbema North Development Area Coordinator Obinna Ariaga the flood has led to the loss of farmlands, plantations and fishing ports in the communities.

 

