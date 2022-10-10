News

100 reportedly killed as flood overruns Delta community

Posted on

…33 Imo villages submerged in water

The Campaign for Democracy (CD) Secretary, Ifeanyi Odili has said 100 people lost their lives and many others are missing following the ravaging flood in Umuochi, Obaluchi, in the Ndokwa East Local Government Area of Delta State.

This is as no fewer than 33 villages in the Ohaji-Egbema Council Area of Imo State are reportedly submerged following heavy rains.

Odili said his country home has been swept away by flood water due to heavy rain and the opening of Cameroon’s Lagdo Dam that affected Delta communities.

He condemned the Federal Government for not being proactive regarding issues bordering on climate change.

Odili, who spoke to reporters in Akure Monday, said those rendered homeless are suffering.

The communities affected by floods in Imo are Abacheke, Mmahu, Abaeze, Umuoji, Obeakpu, Obiakpu, Etekwuru, Obokofia, Mgbara, Oforola, Umudike, Ekugba, Opuoma, Okwuzi, Mgbede, Aggah, Uzuagbai, Iyomikwu and Iberu. Others are Eyoka, Ukpa, Edekamagha, Bridge Ogboru, Nwamjuamuyi, Tumali, Abaraukwu, Olutu, Olubumuocha, Ugutu, Otuocha, Okemgabaga, Iyonminta and Utuogo.

The traditional ruler of Abacheke Eze Ikeji Bright lamented that many of his subjects are now refugees in their own communities.

He said: “Government should assist us. We need urgent assistance such as food items, clothing, mosquito nets and other relief materials. We need government intervention as soon as possible. Our Governor should find a lasting solution to this annual flood disaster by ensuring that Oguta Lake and Urashi River are dredged just as he disclosed recently.”

 

