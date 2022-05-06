Business

100 undergraduates win Stanbic IBTC’s scholarship

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, a member of Standard Bank Group, has awarded scholarships to 100 Nigerian youths who excelled in University Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and gained admission for the 2021-2022 academic session. According to a press release, the grants, which would provide the students with the financial aid needed to fulfil their educational needs and pursue their dreams, demonstrate the financial institution’s commitment towards the growth of the Nigerian education sector. Each of the successful candidates, who had recently gained admission into universities, would receive scholarships valued at N400,000.

The grants would be disbursed in tranches of N100,000 across four academic years. The financial institution stated that it focused on empowering the brightminded individuals with the capacity to gain adequate knowledge needed to become great men and women in life. The initiative, which commenced in 2019, now has almost 200 recipients. The beneficiaries were chosen across the six geopolitical zones in Nigeria through fair screening processes.

 

Our Reporters

