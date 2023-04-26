1,000 Bayelsa Youths To Benefit From LIFE-ND Training

At least 1,000 youths from Bayelsa State are set to undergo empowerment training in agriculture in four commodity areas of poultry, aquaculture, cassava and plantain farming in order to be agripreneuners.

The youth are beneficiaries of the Livelihood Improvement Family Enterprise in Niger Delta (LIFE-ND), funded by the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and the state government.

LIFE-ND Bayelsa State Project Coordinator, Dr Paniebi Ugo, disclosed this during a one-day orientation for the 2023 set of trainees in Yenagoa. According to him, the 1,000 youths are selected from 100 communities across the eight local government areas of the state, to be trained in four commodity areas.

The state coordinator added that the essence of the programme is to alleviate poverty in the Niger Delta region.