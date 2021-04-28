1,000 benefit from Nestlé’s free water, sanitation facilities

Over 1,000 more people will have free access to safe drinking water and sanitation facilities following the Nestlé’s commissioning of a water project at Salvation Army School 2, Edu, Agbara in Lagos State.

Beneficiaries of the project include educators, learners and families within the community.

The school is one of the beneficiaries of Nestlé for Healthier Kids (N4HK), a primary school-based nutrition education programme which teaches healthy nutrition, healthy hydration, good hygiene and active lifestyles to over 17,000 children annually.

Speaking on Nestlé’s commitment to improving learning and teaching in schools within its communities, the MD/CEO of Nestlé Nigeria, Mr. Wassim Elhusseini said, “At Nestlé, we recognise that water is essential for livelihood and wellbeing, particularly in these times where hygiene is critical to curbing the spread of COVID-19. We are therefore delighted to provide access to clean water and hygiene facilities in one more school within our immediate environment.

As we urge the educators and learners at Salvation Army School 2 to make full use of the facilities, we will continue to focus on ensuring that everyone within our immediate communities has access to clean, potable water.”

In February 2021, Nestlé had provided water and sanitation facilities at two schools; Oke-Ona United School, Abeokuta and St Paul’s Anglican School, Orile Imo in Obafemi Owode, both in Ogun State. With the addition of this new facility at Salvation Army School 2, Edu Agbara, over 17,000 people living in the communities around Nestlé’s factories in Ogun State and Abaji in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), now have access to clean and safe water.

In his address, the Commissioner for Education in Ogun State, Professor Abayomi Arigbabu said “This contribution to the welfare of the leaders of tomorrow is highly commendable, and we do not take it for granted. Your consistent efforts to add value through the provision of water and sanitation facilities in schools within Ogun State is highly appreciated. The addition of yet another facility at Salvation Army Primary School 2, Edu, Agbara is indeed a welcome support to this administration led by Prince Dapo Abiodun, MFR.”

Also speaking at the commissioning, the Board Chairperson of Ogun State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Dr. Femi Majekodunmi said, “Today’s event is another milestone in our collective drive to further improve the state of personal hygiene in our schools and society at large. I am therefore glad to note that the project which consists of VIP toilets, a borehole and a 2,000 litre capacity overhead storage tank all at Salvation Army Primary School 2, Edu Agbara, Ado Odo/Ota Local Government Area are timely and built to world-class standards. I wish to also charge the School Management, Staff and our esteemed learners to make good use of the facilities through proper maintenance to motivate the donors as well as others to do more.”

I therefore wish to specially appreciate Nestlé Nigeria PLC for this laudable intervention in addition to the earlier executed facilities at Oke-Ona United Primary School, Elega Abeokuta North and Saint Paul’s Anglican Primary School, Orile-lmo in Obafemi Owode Local Government Area.”

Community leaders, dignitaries as well as the administrators, educators and learners of Salvation Army School 2, expressed delight at finally having water and good toilet facilities within the school premises.

Nestlé Nigeria has led actions to provide clean and safe water in communities closest to its operations in Ogun State and Abaji within the FCT. The company’s interventions support the Sustainable Development Goal 6 – ensuring availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all.

An estimated 100 million Nigerians still lack basic sanitation facilities and 63 million do not have access to improved sources of drinking-water, underscoring the need for consistent multi-stakeholder action to increase access.

