1,000 Ogun workers write exam to upgrade cadre

No fewer than 1,000 civil servants in Ogun State seeking for professional upgrade in the state civil service have sat for the examination conducted by the state Civil Service Commission.

 

The exercise, which cut across 60 cadres, was held at the Federal University of Agriculture, (FUNAAB), Abeokuta, the dtate capital.

 

Speaking on the exercise, Chairman, Ogun State Civil Service Commission, Tokunbo Odebunmi, said the need to put civil servants in their right cadres necessitated the exercise.

 

Odebunmi, who said the two-day exercise was computer- based examination, to encourage civil servants to be more proficient in Information Communication Technology (ICT), said making civil and public servants in the state ICT compliant was one of the goals of this administration.

 

Odebunmi added that the upgrading of the examination to CBT was a gradual process, assuring of regular promotion and upgrading of civil and public servants which is a priority of the Prince Dapo Abiodun-led  administration.

 

He commended the candidates for seeking for self-development by upgrading from their present cadre to a higher professional cadre, saying that the era of being stagnant by the civil servants in the state was over.

