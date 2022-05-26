Health

1,000 school children benefit from Nestlé’s health sustainability training

Posted on

Nestlé Nigeria is helping over 1,000 children, beneficiaries of Nestlé for Healthier Kids (N4HK) programme in six primary schools in Ogun State and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to imbibe a sustainability mindset at an early age. In collaboration with the International Climate Change Development Initiative (ICCDI), Nestlé Nigeria is training the primary five learners on a more sustainable approach to managing and recycling waste in a bid to enable them to become better stewards of the planet. This is one of the initiatives to support the company’s ambition of ensuring that none of its packaging, including plastics, ends up in landfills as litter, or in waterways, rivers or oceans.

In a statement announcing the kickoff of the training at Methodist Primary School 2, Ago-Oko, Abeokuta, Ogun State, the Corporate Communications and Public Affairs Manager of Nestlé Nigeria PLC, Victoria Uwadoka said, “Nestlé Nigeria is committed to driving more sustainability awareness to help protect the planet for future generations as embedded within our purpose at Nestlé. We are therefore delighted with the collaboration of all stakeholders including the Ogun State Ministry of Environment, Ogun State Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Ogun State Universal Basic Education Board and the Special Adviser to the Governor on Education on this shared objective.” “As multiple researchers have proven, habits imbibed early in life are more likely to remain with us into the future.

Therefore, training children on the importance of protecting our environment is a strong contribution towards ensuring more responsible management of post- consumption waste as they grow, taking us closer to achieving a waste free future.” Elaborating on the objectives of the training, Mr. Olumide Idowu, founder of the International Climate Change Development Initiative said, “The sustainability training is designed to equip the children with the requisite knowledge and support, enabling them take responsibility in school and at home. Everyone, including children, needs to be involved in this huge task of protecting the environment.”

The Chairman, Ogun State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) Dr Femi Majekodunmi represented by the Board Secretary, Mr. Olalekan Kuye, commended Nestlé Nigeria for the laudable initiative aimed at enhancing sustainable environment- friendly practices within public primary schools in the state. He stated that training learners on waste management and recycling will ultimately contribute positively to a safe and hygienic environment. In her comments, The Special Adviser to the Ogun State Governor on Primary and Secondary Education, Mrs Ronke Soyombo appreciated Nestlé’s consistent contribution and investment in education within the state.

She stated that the expected outcomes of the training are positive behavioural change to enhance environmental sustainability and in addition, the opportunity for learners to be upskilled on the conversion of waste to useful items. In 2021, over 150 children in two primary schools in Ogun State benefited from the Sustainability Training. This year, the programme has been scaled up to six N4HK beneficiary schools, four in Ogun State and two within the FCT. The schools include – Methodist Primary School two, Ago-Oko, Abeokuta, Oke Ona United Primary School, Abeokuta, NUD Primary School, Owode and All Saints Primary School, Owode.

The schools in the FCT are UBE Primary School Kuje and Science Primary School, Kuje. Nestlé for Healthier Kids (N4HK) is a flagship initiative which aims to help 50 million children globally lead healthier lives by 2030. In Nigeria, N4HK incorporates a school-based nutrition education programme, which helps children imbibe healthy habits including good nutrition, active lifestyles through adequate physical activities, good hygiene practices and healthy hydration.

 

