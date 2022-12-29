10,000 new police recruits’ll be deployed in 2023 elections – IGP

…as 456 constables passed out of the Police Training School in Jos

Ten thousand police constables that passed out from police training schools in the country would be deployed in providing security during the 2023 general elections.

The Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, disclosed this on Thursday in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, at the passing out parade of the 2022 batch of police constables.

“It is noted that after today’s event, all the graduating recruit constables will be deployed to complement officers on the forthcoming election security duties across the nation, in a bid to ensure a free, fair and credible electoral process.

“This event, which is taking place simultaneously in four premier colleges and police training schools across the country, wraps up six months of highly challenging rigorous, physical, and intellectual training activities and it signifies the transition of the recruits’ mainstream professional policing duties with the right orientation to meet emerging security challenges within the dictates of the rules of law.

“It should also be noted that the recruitment exercise was spread over the 774 local government areas of the country with due regard to federal character considerations and in line with the directives of Mr President,” the Inspector General of Police stated.

Meanwhile, 456 police recruits comprising 400 males and 56 females passed out yesterday at the Passing Out Parade Ground of the Police Training School, Jos, with Plateau and Taraba states involved in the training.

The constables, after six months and highly challenging rigorous, physical and intellectual training, passed out at the event witnessed by parents and relations of the constables.

