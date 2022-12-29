News

10,000 new police recruits’ll be deployed in 2023 elections – IGP

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin and Musa Pam, Jos Comment(0)

…as 456 constables passed out of the Police Training School in Jos

Ten thousand police constables that passed out from police training schools in the country would be deployed in providing security during the 2023 general elections.

The Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, disclosed this on Thursday in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, at the passing out parade of the 2022 batch of police constables.

“It is noted that after today’s event, all the graduating recruit constables will be deployed to complement officers on the forthcoming election security duties across the nation, in a bid to ensure a free, fair and credible electoral process.

“This event, which is taking place simultaneously in four premier colleges and police training schools across the country, wraps up six months of highly challenging rigorous, physical, and intellectual training activities and it signifies the transition of the recruits’ mainstream professional policing duties with the right orientation to meet emerging security challenges within the dictates of the rules of law.

“It should also be noted that the recruitment exercise was spread over the 774 local government areas of the country with due regard to federal character considerations and in line with the directives of Mr President,” the Inspector General of Police stated.

Meanwhile, 456 police recruits comprising 400 males and 56 females passed out yesterday at the Passing Out Parade Ground of the Police Training School, Jos, with Plateau and Taraba states involved in the training.

The constables, after six months and highly challenging rigorous, physical and intellectual training, passed out at the event witnessed by parents and relations of the constables.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

ALSCON to recommence operation soon, stimulate economy- Gov. Emmanuel

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Aluminium Smelter Company of Nigeria, ALSCON located in Ikot Abasi, Akwa Ibom State, will stimulate the entire economy in the country and the Akwa Ibom State Government will partner with the federal government to ensure that the Aluminium factory comes back to live, Governor Udom Emmanuel has declared. The Governor stated this when the […]
News Top Stories

Some pensioners get N2,000 monthly –FG, Labour

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

…as senior citizens embark on nationwide protest Friday That’s why corruption can’t be wished away in our system –Wabba The Federal Government and labour unions have lamented the pathetic condition of pensioners in the country, as some pensioners, especially those at the states, receive as low as N2,000 as pension monthly. President, Nigeria Labour Congress […]
News

Crisis brews as Oluomo takes over Lagos NURTW Secretariat

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

The newly created Lagos State Park Management Committee has taken over the Lagos chapter of National Union of Roads Transport Workers (NURTW) secretariat building located along Lagos- Abeokuta Expressway. The Acting Administrator of Lagos chapter of National Union of Roads Transport Workers (NURTW), Oluwaseyi Bankole, who raised the alarm over the seizure of the property, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica