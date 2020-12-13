10,000 policemen deployed for Ondo election yet to be paid, Inspector claims

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

More than two months after the Ondo State governorship election was conducted, 10,000 police officers deployed for the election have lamented the non – payment of their allowances.

The Nigeria Police Force had deployed over 30,000 personnel to provide security during the election which took place on October 10.

They, however, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to prevail of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu to urgently approve payment of their allowances.

The personnel drawn from about 24 states in two batches spent at least one week in Ondo on the election duty.

It was, however, learnt that shortly after the election, the personnel on the first batch have been paid, but about 10,000 officers on the second batch are still expecting their allowances

An Inspector, who spoke with New Telegraph, said the development has dampened morale of the affected personnel.

According to him, they were supposed to be paid between N40,000 and N120,000 depending on the rank as allowance for the election duty.

For instance in Ogun state, the police officers said none of them, about 300 in number, have been paid.

The Police officers added that two months after the election, the authority have been giving excuses that their accounts are incorrect whereas the same accounts have been used to pay their monthly salaries.

The source said: “Usually, when we go on election duty, they don’t provide accommodation for us. They only carry us and dump us there. After one week, they we will give us the allowances due to each officer.

“But this time around, they paid those in the first batch. But the second batch, comprising about 10,000 officers, have not been paid. They said there are issues with our account details, whereas it is through the same account that police officers receive their monthly salary, since then.

“They did the same thing during Edo election and a number of people have not collected their allowances till today. They just suffered us for nothing.”

When contacted, the Police Public Relations (PPRO) of Ogun Police Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi declined comment, saying: “I can’t respond to that question. I wasn’t the one who deployed them.”

The Force PRO, Frank Mba did not pick up several calls from our correspondent on Saturday while messages sent to him via text and whatsapp were also not responded to as of the time of filing this report.

