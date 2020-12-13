10,000 policemen deployed for Ondo election yet to be paid

More than two months after the Ondo State governorship election was conducted, 10,000 police officers deployed for the election have lamented the non – payment of their allowances.

The Nigeria Police Force had deployed over 30,000 personnel to provide security at the State governorship election which took place on October 10.

They, however, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to prevail of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu to urgently approve payment of the allowances.

The personnel drawn from about 24 states in two batches spent at least one week in the state for the election duty. It was, however, gathered that shortly after the election, the personnel on the first batch were paid, but about 10,000 officers on the second batch are still expecting their allowance, with the fear that their monies must have been pocketed by the Police authority.

An Inspector who spoke with Sunday Telegraph said the development has dampened morale of the affected personnel. According to him, a police officer is supposed to earn between N40, 000 to N120, 000 depending on the rank as allowance for the election duty.

For instance in Ogun State, the police officers said none of them, numbering 300, were yet to be paid. Also, they added that, the police authority have been giving excuses that their accounts were incorrect whereas the same accounts are their salary accounts.

