10,000 Rivers, Abia, Abuja residents benefit from 3m palliatives

At the onset of the dreadful COVID-19 pandemic, three million people immediately reached out to United Way Greater Nigeria (UWGN) which is seeking ways to bring relief to the underserved in our local communities. 3M is a diversified multinational corporation manufacturing a plethora of products including much-needed personal protective equipment (PPE). 3M has offices all over the world, including Nigerian cities.

United Way Greater Nigeria states that over 10,000 people have benefited from a recently completed food distribution pro-gramme in Rivers, Abia and FCT Abuja, all powered by 3M’s giving back stance. Care packages included staple food items such as rice, garri, noodles, tomato paste and other cooking ingredients such as vegetable oil – each package is enough to feed a family. The UWGN Programme Manager, Kathryn Ani-Otoibhi, said community development is at the center of the relationship between UWGN and 3M.

“In previous months, through our partnership with 3M, we successfully distributed care packages to underserved communities in Lagos as a first stop, with a view to extend our reach into other states of the federation.

Now, similar distributions have also been successfully concluded in Rivers, Abia and FCT Abuja, also with the support of three esteemed NGO partners whose community mapping practices were fundamental.”

“We are grateful for 3M’s generous donation and unflinching support, which has enabled us to provide for the most vulnerable families and individuals negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic; we understand how critical food sustenance is to alleviating suffering and diseases such as malnutrition,” added the UWGN spokesperson.

