100,000 Lagos residents benefit from health insurance scheme

About 100,000 vulnerable and indigent Lagos State residents have benefited from health insurance premiums worth N750 million approved by Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu. The governor’s wife, Ibijoke, said this at a town hall meeting with the beneficiaries of the health insurance equity fund organized by the Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA). She said the equity fund funded through the one per cent set aside from the Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF) was to ensure that a sizeable proportion of the population who could not afford health insurance premiums due to a number of factors including economic status and physical disabilities were not left behind in accessing healthcare services as part of government’s social protection plan. Mrs Sanwo-Olu, who spoke through the wife of the Commissioner for Information and Strate-gy, Mrs. Funmi Omotoso, said the plan of the state government to promote the health of Lagosians had been anchored on health insurance.
