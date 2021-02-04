News

100,000 lawyers to get NHIS cover

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

No fewer than 100,000 lawyers nationwide, would soon have access to health cover through the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), following its recent partnership with the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA). Already, the NHIS has raised a committee to liaise with the legal body in order to speed up the process of achieving the stated objectives of the collaboration, as both bodies have agreed to work out the necessary details.

A statement signed by NHIS Head, Media and Public Relations Division, Emmanuel Ononokpono, and made available to newsmen yesterday in Abuja, noted that by the partnership, lawyers under the NBA would have unqualified access to medical attention. Leading a three-man delegation to the NHIS headquarters, President of the NBA, Mr. Olumide Apata, expressed confidence the partnership between both organisations was bound to yield better quality of life for members of the association, noting that health insurance remained the best option for avoiding paying out-of-pocket for healthcare.

Although the NBA already had life insurance policy whereby relations received specified sum of money at the death of members, he stressed the need for health insurance to ensure good quality of life for members of the association.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Zamfara gov insists on peace talks with bandits, secures release of 26 minors

Posted on Author Ibrahim Sidi Muh'd Gusau

Zamfara State Governor, Bello Mohammed Matawalle, has insisted that dialogue with bandits is still relevant just as he secured the release of 26 Katsina State indigent girls, all of them minors, from bandits without payment of ransom.   The girls, who were kidnapped by bandits in Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State, were brought […]
News

Nigerian wins US State Assembly race

Posted on Author Reporter

  A Nigerian, Ms. Esther Agbaje, has been elected into the Minnesota House of Representatives in Tuesday’s U.S. general elections. She will represent District 59B in the 134-member House on the platform of the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party (DFL), an affiliate of the U.S. Democratic Party. Esther, 35, won by a landslide, polling 17,396 votes or 74.7 […]
News

Nigeria records no COVID-19 death in last 24 hours as NCDC confirms 453 new cases

Posted on Author Reporter

For the first time in close to three months, Nigeria recorded zero COVID-19 death. The last time the country recorded no coronavirus-related death in its daily count was May 23, 2020. At the time, out of a total of 7,526 confirmed cases, the number of recoveries stood at 2,174, while 221 deaths were recorded. By […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica