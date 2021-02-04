100,000 lawyers to get NHIS cover

No fewer than 100,000 lawyers nationwide, would soon have access to health cover through the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), following its recent partnership with the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA). Already, the NHIS has raised a committee to liaise with the legal body in order to speed up the process of achieving the stated objectives of the collaboration, as both bodies have agreed to work out the necessary details.

A statement signed by NHIS Head, Media and Public Relations Division, Emmanuel Ononokpono, and made available to newsmen yesterday in Abuja, noted that by the partnership, lawyers under the NBA would have unqualified access to medical attention. Leading a three-man delegation to the NHIS headquarters, President of the NBA, Mr. Olumide Apata, expressed confidence the partnership between both organisations was bound to yield better quality of life for members of the association, noting that health insurance remained the best option for avoiding paying out-of-pocket for healthcare.

Although the NBA already had life insurance policy whereby relations received specified sum of money at the death of members, he stressed the need for health insurance to ensure good quality of life for members of the association.

Like this: Like Loading...