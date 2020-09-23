1004 residents lament infrastructural decayed

Residents of the 1004 Estate, Victoria Island area of Lagos State have lamented what they described as the infrastructural decay in the estate.

Even as they claimed to have been paying the sum of N700,000 yearly as service charges and N40,000 monthly on electricity.

These charges according to them, are paid to the coffers of the Board of Trustees of the estate, unfortunately, it does not reflect on maintenance as supposed.

Some of the aggrieved residents made this disclose Wednesday during the on the spot assessment of the estate by a member of State House of Assembly, Honourable Bisi Yusuf who represented Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

One of the residents Abiola Ogunbiyi claimed that every home owner also deposited the sum of N300,000 but none of this was utilised by the Board.

Also, a couple, Dr. and Mrs Chidi Ogboso said they moved to the estate about two years ago after effecting all the terms and charges but pointed out that the estate lacks general maintenance.

They said: “Te pay about N700,000 yearly on service charges and also between N30,000 and N40,000 monthly on electricity bills. The maintenance is not very nice and sometimes if there are complaints, the management is not quick to respond.”

Another resident Mr. Francis Ahunanya wants the state government to intervene by rectifying the anormalies.

Similarly, former Deputy High Commission of Nigeria to the United Kingdom, Ambassador Oluwatoyin Lawal lamented the arbitrary charges calling on government to intervene.

Honourable Yusuf, who doubles as the Chairman, House Committee on Housing, in the state Assembly, said he acted in the capacity of the Speaker, Honourable Mudashiru Obasa to intervene in a petition by some of the residents.

“We have seen the physical appearance of the estate and some records. We are out to give a fair judgement and that is why the visit was unannoced so as to enable us witness the reality, the reports will be submitted to the house for onward process before they are ractified.”

Honourable Yusuf was in company of Chairman, House Committee on Agriculture, Honourable Kehinde Joseph and the Special Adviser to the Governor on Housing, Mrs. Toke Benson Awoyinka.

