100L Student Of Kwara CoE Slumps, Dies During Lecture

A 100-level student of Kwara State College of Education, Ilorin, Aminat Tajudeen has reportedly slumped and died while receiving a lecture in a lecture room of the institution.

New Telegraph gathered that the deceased had collected her matriculation gown for the matriculation ceremony scheduled for today (Thursday) before she breathed her last.

It was further gathered that Aminat was rushed to the school clinic after she slumped during the lecture.

She has been buried at the Muslim cemetery, Osere, Ilorin.

The spokesperson of the institution, Mrs Abibat Zubair who confirmed the incident said Aminat was mourned by the college and students during the matriculation ceremony.

“The Provost had visited the parents to sympathise with them and also mourned her during the matriculation ceremony together with the students,” she added.

