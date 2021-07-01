100th anniversary: Buhari celebrates 50 years of Nigeria-China relations

President Muhammadu Buhari has celebrated 50 years of mutually beneficial Nigeria-China relations while congratulating China on the occasion of her 100th anniversary. In a letter made available to journalists by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, addressed to the Chinese leader, President Xi Jinping, on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of founding of the Communist Party of China, Buhari said China had succeeded in building a “moderately prosperous society” and is on the way to building a “modern socialist country.” He also affirmed that relations between the two nations “have witnessed an increasingly enhanced political trust, closer mutually beneficial economic and trade relations and cumulatively dynamic people to people exchange between Nigeria and China.” The President noted that Jinping’s thoughts on socialism with Chinese characteristics had led the Chinese people to realise remarkable economic and social progress. According to him, China had achieved the first centenary goal of building a moderately prosperous society, and has already embarked on a new journey to fully build a modern socialist country, which was the second centenary goal. He commended the resolute response and remarkable success made by China against the COVID- 19 pandemic, as well as its contribution to the world, and Africa in particular, by sharing experience, knowledge and medical relief materials.
