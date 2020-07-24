102 health workers infected with COVID-19 in Nasarawa

No fewer than 102 health workers in Nasarawa State have been infected with coronavirus. The figure was among the 299 confirmed cases of the disease in the state.. Chairman of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) in Nasarawa State, Dr. Peter Umaru, disclosed this to newsmen in Lafia. He said 77 of the infected healthcare workers were from public facilities while 25 were from private hospitals as at 22 July, 2020. He said among those infected with coronavirus included himself and the President of Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), Dr. Peter Idoko. The chairman disclosed further that both himself and the ARD president had since been discharged, having been cured of the virus and tested negative for the disease. Umaru said 16 of the healthcare workers infected with coronavirus were from Karu, Keffi 42, Nassarawa-Eggon 7 and Lafia 37 with one death respectively. Commenting on his recovery from the virus, Umaru thanked God for saving his life and lauded the medical personnel and the management of Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital (DASH) Lafia, for giving him the desired attention during his treatment. The chairman admonished frontline workers to always adhere to the safety gears when attending to patients. He therefore urged the state government to give priority to healthcare workers who always risk their lives to attend to patients despite the danger associated with COVID-19. Reacting to how both the NMA chairman and ARD president, who were staff of Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital, Dr Hassan Ikrama, expressed joy over their recovery.

