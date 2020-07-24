102 health workers infected with COVID-19 in Nasarawa

No fewer than 102 health workers in Nasarawa State have been infected with coronavirus. The figure was among the 299 confirmed cases of the disease in the state.. Chairman of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) in Nasarawa State, Dr. Peter Umaru, disclosed this to newsmen in Lafia. He said 77 of the infected healthcare workers were from public facilities while 25 were from private hospitals as at 22 July, 2020. He said among those infected with coronavirus included himself and the President of Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), Dr. Peter Idoko. The chairman disclosed further that both himself and the ARD president had since been discharged, having been cured of the virus and tested negative for the disease. Umaru said 16 of the healthcare workers infected with coronavirus were from Karu, Keffi 42, Nassarawa-Eggon 7 and Lafia 37 with one death respectively. Commenting on his recovery from the virus, Umaru thanked God for saving his life and lauded the medical personnel and the management of Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital (DASH) Lafia, for giving him the desired attention during his treatment. The chairman admonished frontline workers to always adhere to the safety gears when attending to patients. He therefore urged the state government to give priority to healthcare workers who always risk their lives to attend to patients despite the danger associated with COVID-19. Reacting to how both the NMA chairman and ARD president, who were staff of Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital, Dr Hassan Ikrama, expressed joy over their recovery.
Related Articles
APC NEC members pledge support for Caretaker/Extraordinary Committee
Some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Executive Committee (NEC) under the umbrella of Integrity Group have pledged support for the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee (CEONCPC) led by the governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni. The group in its letter of loyalty, also presented members of its executive and Board […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Insecurity: DSS evolves measures against kidnapping, other crimes
In its determination to contain threats to national security and public safety, occasioned by incidents of kidnapping, terrorism, advanced fee fraud and other related crimes, the Department of State Services (DSS), has evolved far-reaching measures aimed at raising security consciousness in the country. The security tips are contained in a new pamphlet titled, “DSS […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Corruption in APC, responsible for poverty in Nigeria – PDP
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has attributed the growing poverty in the country to corruption in the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government. The party noted that revelations from the investigation of the suspended acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, have exposed attempt by a cabal the presidency to […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)