102 senators sponsor 448 bills, 7 have none

At least 102 senators have sponsored a total of 448 bills since the inauguration of the 9th Senate on June 11, 2019. Only seven senators have not been able to initiate any bill in the last 18 months.

Recall that the current National Assembly has initiated a total of 1,546 bills since inauguration with the House of Representatives accounting for 1,097.

This is as compared to the 8th Assembly that handled 2,640 bills in four years with the Senate accounting for 815 and the House 1,674. Details of the bills progression gleaned from the National Assembly sources and the Policy Legislative and Advocacy Centre (PLAC) indicate that the Senate Majority Leader, Abdullahi Yayaha (APC, Kebbi) leads the pack with 25 bills, while Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo- Agege (APC, Delta) is second with 22 bills.

Former Aviation Minister, Stella Oduah (PDP, Anambra) is third with 20 bills, Senator Mohammed Sani Musa (APC, Niger) is with 16 bills, while Senator Uche Ekwunife (PDP, Anambra) and Senator Ifeanyi Ubah (YPP, Anambra) have 12 bills each.

Senators Abdulfatai Buhari (APC, Oyo) and Gyang Dung Istifanus (PDP, Plateau) are sixth having sponsored 10 bills each, while Senators Barau Jibril (APC, Kano) and Betty Apiafi (PDP, Rivers) are following closely with nine bills. Senate Deputy Whip, Abdullahi Aliyu Sabi (APC, Niger) and chairman, Senate committee on Army, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume (APC, Borno) have eight bills each to their names.

Similarly, senators Gershom Bassey (PDP, Cross River), Uba Sani (APC, Kaduna) and Solomon Adeola (APC, Lagos) have eight bills each. Former Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun (APC, Ogun), former interior minister, Senator Abba Moro (PDP, Benue) and Senator Yahaya Ibrahim Oloriegbe (APC, Kwara) sponsored seven bills each.

Those with six bills include former Deputy Senate President, Dr. Ike Ekweremadu (PDP, Enugu); former Borno State Governor, Senator Kashim Shettima (APC, Borno); Senators Opeyemi Bamidele (APC, Ekiti), Albert Bassey Akpan (PDP, Akwa Ibom), Obinna Ogba (PDP, Ebonyi) and Umar Suleiman Sadiq.

Former Benue State Governor, Senator Gabriel Suswam (PDP, Benue) and his erstwhile Abia colleague, Senator Theodore Orji (PDP, Abia) with ex-Imo Governor, Senator Rochas Okorocha (APC, Imo) have five bills each alongside former Nasarawa Governor, Senator Abdullahi Adamu (APC, Nasarawa), Senator Bima Mohammed Enagi (APC, Niger) and Senator Odebiyi Tolulope (APC, Ogun).

The following senators have sponsored four bills each: former Sokoto State Governor, Aliyu Wamakko (APC, Sokoto), Ahmed Baba Keita (APC, Katsina), Mpigi Barinda (PDP, Rivers), Matthew Urhoghide (PDP, Edo) and Biodun Olujimi (PDP, Ekiti). Others are Teslim Folarin (APC, Oyo), Philip Aduda (PDP, FCT), Patrick Akinyelure (PDP, Ondo), former Ebonyi State Governor, Sam Egwu (PDP, Ebonyi) and Onyewuchi Ezenna Francis (PDP, Imo).

Those who have sponsored three bills are Senators Oluremi Tinubu (APC, Lagos), Deputy Senate Leader, Robert Ajayi Boroffice (APC, Ondo), Francis Alimikhena (APC, Edo), Yau Sahabi (Zamfara, PDP), late Senator Rose Oko (PDP, Cross River), Aishatu Dahiru Binani (APC, Adamawa) and Ibrahim Abdullahi Gobir (APC, Sokoto)

Others with three bills are Senators Michael Nnachi (PDP, Ebonyi), Adetumbi Olubunmi (APC, Ekiti), Mohammed Hassan, Dimka Ayuba (APC, Plateau), Fadahunsi Adenigba (PDP, Osun), Isah Jibrin (APC, Kogi), Yusuf Abubakar Yusuf (APC, Taraba), Ajibola Bashir (APC, Osun) and Adelere Oriolowo (APC, Osun).

Lawmakers with two bills are: Former Yobe governor and FCT minister, Adamu Aliero (APC, Yobe), ex-Governor Ibrahim Geidam (APC, Yobe), Mustapha Olalekan (APC, Ogun), Emmanuel Bwacha (PDP, Taraba), Abubakar Suaib Kyari (APC, Borno), Haliru Dauda Jika (APC, Bauchi) and Ajibola Bashir (APC, Osun).

Others are Senate Minority Leader, Eyinnaya Abaribe (PDP, Abia), Amos Bulus (APC, Gombe), Yaros Binos Dauda (PDP, Adamawa), Hassan Ibrahim Hadejia (APC, Jigawa), Ibrahim Danbaba, Ehwnudjakpo Lawrence, Kabiru Gaya (APC, Kano), Kwari Suleiman Abdu (APC, Kaduna), late Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu (APC, Imo) and Sabo Nakudu Mohammed (APC, Jigawa).

Also, with two bills is former Nasarawa State Governor, Senator Tanko Al-Makura (APC, Nasarawa), Senators Clifford Ordia (PDP, Edo) and Kola Ademola Balogun (PDP, Oyo).

Those with single bill are former Abia governor and Senate Chief Whip, Orji Uzor Kalu (APC, Abia), Christopher Ekpenyong (Akwa Ibom, PDP), Nicholas Tofomowo (PDP, Ondo), Bala Ibn Na’Allah (APC, Kebbi), former Enugu governor Chimaroke Nnamani (PDP, Enugu) and George Sekibo (PDP, Rivers).

Also with one bill to their names are Senators Isa Shuaibu Lau, Danjuma Tella La’ah (PDP, Kaduna), Mandiya Bello (APC, Katsina), Danladi Sankara (APC, Jigawa), Chukwuka Utazi (PDP, Enugu), Gumau Lawal (APC, Bauchi), Kola Balogun, Bomai Ibrahim Mohammed (APC, Yobe), Eyakenyi Akon Etim (PDP, Akwa Ibom), James Manager (PDP, Delta) and Smart Adeyemi (APC, Kogi).

The rest are Senators Alkali Ahmed, Isiaku Elijah Cliff (PDP, Adamawa), Oyeyola Yisa Ashiru, Onor Sandy Ojang (PDP, Cross River), ex-Gombe Governor Danjuma Goje (APC, Gombe) and Degi Eremieyo Biobaraku (APC, Bayelsa).

Like this: Like Loading...