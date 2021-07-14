105 Bayelsa coastal communities at risk of extinction because of oceanification

Pauline Onyibe Yenagoa

Professor Ambily Etekpe on Wednesday said most of the coastal communities in Bayelsa State may face extinction in the next 30 years if nothing is done to halt the rampaging effects of oceanification.

Professor Etekpe, a lecturer in the Department of Political Science, Niger Delta University, Wilberforce Island, Amassoma, Bayelsa State, speaking during the public presentation of the book on oceanification written by Nengi James, disclosed that about 105 communities are by the sea side and said that there was an urgent need for concerted efforts and campaigns towards creating awareness against ocean encroachment just like desertification.

He blamed the oil activities of the multinational oil companies whom he lamented have moved their operations from onshore into the sea with its attendant negative impacts on the environment.

Etekpe said: “Desertification is equivalent to oceanification but while nobody talks about oceanification, desertification is taking not only national but international interest.

“Oceanification has become very important. The effects of ocean encroachment in Bayelsa State particularly and other states that are very close to the ocean, most of where we used to have towns and communities have been taken over by the ocean and so the towns and communities continue to shift and you find out that the extreme end of that shifting is another river.

“If something is not done, in the next 30 years a lot of our towns and communities will be taken over by the ocean. In Bayelsa State, we have over 500 communities and out of that 105, 46 percent of our communities live by the ocean and if they are disorganised or dislocated, where else can they go.”

In his speech, the book author and Second Vice President, INC, Nengi James, said he was inspired to write on the effects of ocean encroachment following years of observation, studies and research on coastal communities across the Niger Delta region.

