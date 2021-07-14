Metro & Crime

105 Bayelsa coastal communities at risk of extinction because of oceanification

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Pauline Onyibe Yenagoa

Professor Ambily Etekpe on Wednesday said most of the coastal communities in Bayelsa State may face extinction in the next 30 years if nothing is done to halt the rampaging effects of oceanification.

Professor Etekpe, a  lecturer in the Department of Political Science, Niger Delta University, Wilberforce Island, Amassoma, Bayelsa State, speaking during the public presentation of the book  on  oceanification written by Nengi James, disclosed that about 105 communities are by the sea side and said that there was an urgent need for concerted efforts and campaigns towards creating awareness against ocean encroachment just like desertification.

He blamed the oil activities of the multinational oil companies whom he lamented have moved their operations from onshore into the sea with its attendant negative impacts on the environment.

Etekpe said: “Desertification is equivalent to oceanification but while nobody talks about oceanification, desertification is taking not only national but international interest.

“Oceanification has become very important. The effects of ocean encroachment in Bayelsa State particularly and other states that are very close to the ocean, most of where we used to have towns and communities have been taken over by the ocean and so the towns and communities continue to shift and you find out that the extreme end of that shifting is another river.

“If something is not done, in the next 30 years a lot of our towns and communities will be taken over by the ocean. In Bayelsa State, we have over 500 communities and out of that 105, 46 percent of our communities live by the ocean and if they are disorganised or dislocated, where else can they go.”

In his speech, the book author and Second Vice President, INC,  Nengi James, said he was inspired to write on the effects of ocean encroachment following years of observation, studies and research on coastal communities across the Niger Delta region.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

EFCC arraigns man in Benue for alleged N2m fraud

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Makurdi zonal office Tuesday arraigned one Damian Oragbai Terhemba at a High Court for diverting about N2 million meant for the purchase of a car. Terhemba was arraigned before Justice M.A Ikpambese on a one-count charge for dishonestly misappropriating the sum of N1,906,000 meant for the purchase of […]
Metro & Crime

Osun bids Fasanmi farewell, hands over body to Ekiti

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Osun State government yesterday handed the body of the Afenifere leader, Pa Ayorinde Fasanmi, to the Ekiti State government, for his interment at Iye-Ekiti. The short farewell ceremony took place at Ita Awure, border of the two states. This was done to avoid breaching the COVID-19 social distancing protocol at the venue of the internment. […]
Metro & Crime

Imo: Okorocha’s son-in-law to be flown abroad for treatment

Posted on Author Reporter

  Our Reporter There are indications that Dr. Uzor Anwuka, son-in-law to former Governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha, who was allegedly attacked in Owerri, the state capital, by suspected ‘thugs’, will be flown abroad for treatment. The decision to fly Anwuka abroad was said to have been reached after three surgeries said to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica