105 Bayelsa coastal communities at risk of extinction

A lecturer in the Department of Political Science, Niger Delta University, Wilberforce Island, Amassoma, Bayelsa State, Professor Ambily Etekpe, yesterday said most of the coastal communities in the state may face extinction in the next 30 years if nothing is done to halt the rampaging effects of oceanification.

Etekpe, speaking during the public presentation of a book on oceanification written by Nengi James, said about 105 communities by the seaside were at risk of extinction and that there was an urgent and concerted effort to create awareness against ocean encroachment just like desertification, stressing that ocean encroachment needed national and international interests. He blamed activities of multinational oil companies, which he said had moved their operations from offshore into the sea with its attendant negative impacts on the environment, for the problem. Etekpe said: “Desertification is equivalent to oceanification, but while nobody talks about oceanification, desertification is taking not only national, but international interest

