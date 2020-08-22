News

106 persons escape from B’Haram

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

About 106 persons who reportedly escaped from Boko Haram captivity have found their way into the hands of the troops of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MJTF). Ninety-four of the escapees who are Nigerians were said to have been released to representatives of the Borno State Government, led by the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, KakaShehu Lawan. A statement shared on the verified social media handles of Borno State Government said the MNJTF on Tuesday received 106 civilians who escaped from the Boko Haram terrorists.

The statement read in part, “Troops of the MNJTF received 106 civilians who escaped from the Boko Haram terrorists and surrendered. 94 of the escapees were Nigerians, who were handed over to a delegation of Borno government at a remote location in the republic of Chad. “Of the 94 Nigerians, there were 37 adult males, 17 adult females and 40 children. The 106 escapees included Cameroonians and Chadian.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: Towards ensuring safe workplace

Posted on Author CALEB ONWE reports

Following the gradual easing of the lockdown earlier imposed to curtail the spread of  coronavirus,  the Federal Government has been grappling with the challenges of managing governments business in a safe environment. CALEB ONWE reports     W hen the lockdown was relaxed and certain categories of workers asked to return to work, apprehension was […]
News

S’Korea urges staggered vacations, warns against gatherings as coronavirus cases rise

Posted on Author Reporter

  South Korea’s health authorities called on Monday for citizens to stagger vacation schedules ahead of the holiday season and avoid gatherings at workplaces and religious facilities, as coronavirus infections from small clusters persist. After battling the first major coronavirus epidemic outside China, South Korea managed to reduce the rates of daily infections to single […]
News

Six years after, subscriber loses N56m suit against MTN

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

Six years after the suit was filed, an Oyo State High Court has declined the prayer of a subscriber, Toyin Bilikisu Adejare, who had asked for over N56 million damages against the telecommunications giant, MTN for allegedly violating her rights on SIM swap. The subscriber had filed the suit marked 1/729/2014 against MTN seeking a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: