106 persons escape from B’Haram

About 106 persons who reportedly escaped from Boko Haram captivity have found their way into the hands of the troops of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MJTF). Ninety-four of the escapees who are Nigerians were said to have been released to representatives of the Borno State Government, led by the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, KakaShehu Lawan. A statement shared on the verified social media handles of Borno State Government said the MNJTF on Tuesday received 106 civilians who escaped from the Boko Haram terrorists.

The statement read in part, “Troops of the MNJTF received 106 civilians who escaped from the Boko Haram terrorists and surrendered. 94 of the escapees were Nigerians, who were handed over to a delegation of Borno government at a remote location in the republic of Chad. “Of the 94 Nigerians, there were 37 adult males, 17 adult females and 40 children. The 106 escapees included Cameroonians and Chadian.”

