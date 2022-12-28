$106m Ilesa Water Loan: Adeleke suspends project consultant

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has directed the immediate suspension of the project consultant for the Ilesa Water Project, Mrs Tawa Williams over questionable handling of the $106 million dollar loan for the project.

The governor in a statement by his Spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed further ordered a full scale probe of the entire project and disbursed loans especially as there is no progress on the project despite reported disbursement of N10 billion and another $28 million on the project.

He equally suspended the project coordinator to allow for unhindered review of the loan administration while the Consultant was directed to return to government the N70 million bullet proof jeep in her possession.

Governor Adeleke’s directive was sequel to the interim report of the State’s Assets Recovery Committee chaired by Dr B.T. Salami which made recommendations for immediate action to stop further squandering of loans secured to execute the Water Project.

