109 die in Ogun auto crashes, says TRACE

At least 109 people lost their lives in auto accidents between January and August 2020 in Ogun State. The Corps Commander, Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Seni Ogunyemi, disclosed this yesterday. Ogunyemi spoke at the 5th Annual TRACE Corps Commanders’ Conference held in Abeokuta.

The commander added that 450 people were injured in the various traffic crashes during the period under review. He explained that most of the accidents were caused by human errors, saying that excessive speeding, wrongful overtaking, tyre burst, reckless driving were responsible for most of the accidents.

The TRACE boss stated that the command would continue to intensify efforts on enlightenment, sensitisation and education of motorists as well as bringing more public participation into the safety drive through TRACE traffic whistleblower initiatives. Ogunyemi commended the state government for donating one Nissan Frontier van, 15 patrol motorbikes, 30 crash helmets and refurbishing three heavy duty tow trucks belonging to the agency.

He said: “We will continue to improve and increase public safety consciousness, awareness and behavioural pattern of road users, improve access to commerce and industry to drive the state economy, ensure prompt removal of abandoned vehicles from the road.” In his remark, Governor Dapo Abiodun said there was a need for TRACE to be further equipped. He said more personnel and staff would be deployed to TRACE so that they could be more effective in the discharge of their duties. The governor, who spoke through the Commissioner for Transportation, Gbenga Dairo, said his administration recognised the challenges of TRACE.

Abiodun promised that the challenges would be adequately looked into. He said: “There is a new transportation law we are developing within the state. The law will also place attention to the activities of TRACE as an organisation.

“In future, transportation in the state will no longer be uni-dimensional but we are considering multi-model transportation system within the state which would also require that we have a team of people who would oversee compliance of traffic and enforcement of rules and regulations. “So, the role of TRACE will go beyond road transportation.”

