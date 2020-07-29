Metro & Crime

109 Nigerians repatriated from Mali, to be isolated

Posted on

National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), yesterday, received 109 stranded Nigerians repatriated from Mali. The NEMA South-West Coordinator, Ibrahim Fariloye, disclosed that the returnees would be isolated for 14 days at Ikeja before they would be released.

 

The returnees arrived at the International Wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, about 3:15a.m. They are 11 adult men, 89 adult women, four male children and five female children.

 

Farinloye disclosed that the returnees were assisted back to Nigeria by the International Organisation of Migration (IOM). The NEMA Director-General (DG), AVM Muhammad Muhammadu (rtd), urged the returnees to always avoid those who promise greener pastures outside the shores of Nigeria.

 

According to him, there is nothing like “greener pastures” any longer, anywhere. He said: “Please be wary of close friends and relatives, who lure and expose you to unnecessary hazards that are life-threatening. I plead with you all, to make better use of your lives after your successful return to Nigeria. The government is ready to provide equal opportunities to everyone.

 

The Federal Government has several social development programmes and other incentives meant for empowering the youth in the country.” One of the returnees, Miss Irhobosa Lawrence Orhumnzie (21), left Nigeria six months ago, with the intended destination as Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE). She said: “My madam took about 25 of us, promising to take us to Dubai.

 

We took off from Lagos and crossed over to Togo and from there we went straight to Mali. But as we entered Bamako, Mali, the Malian Police arrested our madam and all of us. They asked us if we were interested to go back to Nigeria, all of us volunteered to return to our country. We don’t know what is happening with our madam.

