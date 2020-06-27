109 suspected drug barons arrested in Ekiti

The Commander, National Drug Laws Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA), Ekiti Command, Mr Gaura Shedow, has said that the command has arrested no fewer than 109 suspects, who deal in illicit drugs business in the last 11 months in the state. Shedow added that about 1,399.7 kilogrammes of illicit drugs were recovered from the 89 males and 20 females suspects arrested, The Ekiti NDLEA commander stated this yesterday in Ado-Ekiti, during the commemoration of the 2020 International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Drug Trafficking. The annual event, which is usually celebrated on June 26 was instituted by the United Nation General Assembly. According to him, the 2020 celebration, which was themed: “Better Knowledge for Better Care” Hashtag: #Facts for Solidarity was meant to address the drug challenge which has been ‘plagued’ by misinformation of many kinds. He said: “May I use this opportunity to give you an annual report of the command’s activities from July 2019 to June 2020. “Within the period under review, the command was involved in a series of operational activities, raid and
Related Articles
NERC: Electricity consumers pay N126.14bn in three months
Despite the erratic power supply in Nigeria, electricity consumers paid N126.14 billion as tariff to 11 Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) in the fourth quarter of 2019, according to Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC). NERC, in a report, said the amount indicated 69.44 per cent collection efficiency when compared with the third quarter of 2019. It […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Insurance sector underwrites N490bn business in one year
The Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA) has said the volume of business written by the insurance sector grew from N413.8 billion in 2018 to about N490 billion in 2019, representing an increase of 15.55 per cent over 2018 figure. The outgoing chairman of the association, Tope Smart, disclosed this yesterday at the association’s virtual 49th Annual […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Banditry: End killings in North, El-Zakzaky’s followers tell FG
F ollowers of the detained Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky in Niger State yesterday took to the streets of Minna, the state capital, to protest the continuous killings of Nigerians in northern parts of the country by armed bandits. The Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), also did not forget to remind President Muhammadu Buhari of […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)