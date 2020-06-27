109 suspected drug barons arrested in Ekiti

The Commander, National Drug Laws Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA), Ekiti Command, Mr Gaura Shedow, has said that the command has arrested no fewer than 109 suspects, who deal in illicit drugs business in the last 11 months in the state. Shedow added that about 1,399.7 kilogrammes of illicit drugs were recovered from the 89 males and 20 females suspects arrested, The Ekiti NDLEA commander stated this yesterday in Ado-Ekiti, during the commemoration of the 2020 International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Drug Trafficking. The annual event, which is usually celebrated on June 26 was instituted by the United Nation General Assembly. According to him, the 2020 celebration, which was themed: “Better Knowledge for Better Care” Hashtag: #Facts for Solidarity was meant to address the drug challenge which has been ‘plagued’ by misinformation of many kinds. He said: “May I use this opportunity to give you an annual report of the command’s activities from July 2019 to June 2020. “Within the period under review, the command was involved in a series of operational activities, raid and

